Coachella 2022 full lineup is finally here: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Harry Styles and more
The 2020 and 2021 editions of the world’s largest and most lucrative annual music festival were both pushed back by the pandemic. This year’s edition will be held April 15-17 and April 22-24.
Will the third time be the charm for the world’s largest and most lucrative annual music festival?
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio has finally announced its full 2022 lineup.
Word of the headliners — Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia — leaked out over the past week. But the full list of performers for the festival, which will be held April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, was only announced Wednesday evening.
The lineup, which is the same each weekend, will see Styles headline on April 15 and 22, Eilish on April 16 and 23 and West (who now is billed as simply Ye) and Swedish House Mafia on April 17 and 24.
Other confirmed artists range from Megan Thee Stallion, Flume and Doja Cat to Phoebe Bridgers, Run The Jewels and Banda MS. The lineup also includes Spirtualized, Karol G, Fatboy Slim, Danny Elfman, Arlo Parks and 21 Savage. (The fill roster of performers appears later in this article.)
Many fans who had pre-purchased three-day ticket packages for the canceled 2020 and 2021 Coachella festivals opted to hold onto their passes for this year’s edition. As a result, passes for Coachella’s first 2022 weekend are no longer available.
However, there is a waiting list at coachella.com for those wishing to buy tickets for the second weekend, for which prices range from $449 for a three-day general admission pass to $1,049 for a three-day VIP package.
Car camping prices range from $102 to $266, while the price for tent camping is also $102 for the weekend. Lake Eldorado Lodge and ticket packages range from $2,331 to $3,411 for two people.
The most upscale VIP and lodging package, in air-conditioned safari tents with concierge services and other amenities, cost $9,500 for two people.
Wednesday’s announcement of the 2022 Coachella lineup is the latest chapter for Coachella, which is produced by AEG/Goldenvoice (which owns a controlling interest in Pechanga Arena San Diego). The 2020 edition was postponed from April to October because of the pandemic, then canceled altogether. So was the 2020 edition of Stagecoach, the annual country-music festival that AEG/Goldenvoice holds at the same Indio site the week after Coachella.
First pushed back from April to October, the two music festivals in Indio have now been canceled for 2020 by the Riverside County Department of Public Health
The 2021 editions of both festivals, which had been planned for last April, were also canceled because of the pandemic.
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled for 2021, after being postponed in 2020, because of COVID-19
There is no word on when the festivals, which were to be headlined by Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, will be rescheduled
The two consecutive cancelations of Coachella in 2020 and 2021 led to some shifts in the festival’s headlining slots.
The bill for the festival’s 2020 iteration was scheduled to be topped by Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and a reunited Rage Against The Machine.
They were rescheduled for the 2021 festival, but Rage dropped off the bill altogether while Ocean opted to take one of the headlining slots for the festival’s 2023 edition. Scott, meanwhile, was dropped from the lineup following the death of 10 attendees at his Astroworld festival in Houston on Nov. 5.
That opened the door for the addition of Eilish, Styles, Swedish House Mafia and West, who also performed at the festival in 2011.
More information on this year’s Coachella festival is available on the event’s website: coachella.com.
The complete 2022 Coachella lineup, in alphabetical order, is as follows:
100 gecs
21 Savage
Adam Port
Alaina Castillo
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
AMÉMÉ
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Ari Lennox
Arlo Parks
Arooj Aftab
ARTBAT
Baby Keem
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Belly
Big Sean
Billie Eilish
Bishop Briggs
Black Coffee
black midi
BROCKHAMPTON
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Caroline Polachek
Channel Tres
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Cole Knight
Conan Gray
Cordae
Crumb
Cuco
Current Joys
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Dear Humans
Denzel Curry
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Holographic
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
Ela Minus
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
EPIK HIGH
EYEDRESS
Fatboy Slim
88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
FINNEAS
Floating Points
Flume
Fred again..
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
Giveon
Griselda
Grupo Firme
Harry Styles
Hayden James
Holly Humberstone
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
Isaiah Rashad
J.I.D
Jamie xx
Japanese Breakfast
Jayda G
Jean Dawson
Jessie Reyez
John Summit
Joji
Karol G
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
L’Impératrice
Lane 8
Lawrence
Layla Benitez
Lil Baby
Logic1000
Lost Kings
Louis The Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Maggie Rogers
Måneskin
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Masego
Maxo Kream
Megan Thee Stallion
MEUTE
Miane
Michael Bibi
MIKA
Molchat Doma
Natanael Cano
Nathy Peluso
Nicki Nicole
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Purple Disco Machine
Raveena
Rich Brian
Richie Hawtin
Rina Sawayama
Role Model
Run The Jewels
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Sampa The Great
Satori
Skegss
SLANDER
slowthai
Snoh Aalegra
SOHMI
Solomun
Spiritualized
Steve Lacy
Still Woozy
Stromae
Surf Curse
Swedish House Mafia
Tchami
The Avalanches
The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
The Chats
The Hu
The Marías
The Martinez Brothers
The Regrettes
TOKiMONSTA
Turnstile
Viagra Boys
Vince Staples
VNSSA
Wallows
Whipped Cream
Yard Act
Ye
Yola
