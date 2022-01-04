In 2016, NBC debuted a family drama in the vaunted tradition of “Parenthood” and “Brothers and Sisters” — with a twist.

Or, as it turned out, many twists: When “This Is Us” returns for its sixth and final season Tuesday as one of our most anticipated TV series of the year, fans will be expecting its farewell run to tie up the loose ends left by its long string of mysteries, from the connection among “The Big Three” and the death of Jack Pearson to how his estranged brother Nicky winds up by Rebecca Pearson’s side on her deathbed. (The revelation of what killed TV’s beloved dad led to one of the most memorable post-Super Bowl episodes ever aired.) Along the way, the show has amassed a deeply passionate fan base and a reputation as a brutal tearjerker: Crying is as foundational to the experience of “This Is Us” as fear is to the experience of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Here at The Times, we’ve covered the series throughout its Emmy-winning run, including criticism, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes reporting and podcast appearances by stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. So whether you’re just catching up or rewatching to prepare, gird yourself for the series’ goodbye with our guide to key moments in the series’ history.