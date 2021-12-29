San Diego has gotten almost twice its average December rain, and more is on the way

For the fifth time in less than a week, significant rain will fall across San Diego County Wednesday through Friday, drenching a region where precipitation is running twice its December average.

The National Weather Service says a storm from the North Pacific will arrive on Wednesday night and deliver 1 to 1.5 inches of rain at the coast and up to 3 inches in the mountains by early Friday, which is New Year’s Eve.

Showers could last into New Year’s Day, where the daytime high in San Diego will be 55, or 11 degrees below average.

The weather will then turn warmer and drier.

The latest storm arrived late Monday night and soaked many areas through Tuesday. Through 10 a.m., Lake Cuyamaca in East County got 1.41 inches of precipitation, and Julian got 1.26 inches, pushing its December total to roughly 9.5 inches. That’s twice as much as the town averages in December.

Other areas got smaller but still significant amounts of precipitation, including Pine Hills in East County (0.98 inches); Palomar Mountain (0.90 inches); Campo (0.67 inches); Descanso (0.63 inches); Otay Mountain (0.60 inches); Henshaw Dam (0.59 inches); Ramona Airport (0.48 inches); Fallbrook (0.32 inches); National City (0.29 inches); Kearny Mesa (0.28 inches); and Rancho Bernardo (0.45 inches).

Palomar Mountain also received about 3 inches of snow.

The daytime high in San Diego Tuesday will be 55. The nighttime low will be 48. Evening showers are possible.