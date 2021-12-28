Here are the San Diego groups going to the 2022 Rose Parade

After last year’s cancellation, the beloved Rose Parade returns to kick off 2022 bright and early on New Year’s Day. With a theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” this year’s parade features floral floats, celebrity performances, marching bands and equestrian groups from around the United States, including five from San Diego.

Here’s a look at the local groups participating in the 133rd Rose Parade (all participants are subject to change):

Mira Mesa High School ‘s “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard

This is the high school’s second time going to the parade — the first was in 2016. Over the years, the award-winning ensemble (nicknamed “The Blue Team”) has also performed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney Australia as well as in New York and Washington, D.C.

Where they are in the lineup: 15

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band

A fixture of the Rose Parade, the Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band is made up members from different groups, including the 1st Division Marine Band, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Marine Band San Diego. For 2022, the band will be part of the Saluting America’s Perseverance group, which also includes the USMC Mounted Color Guard and Young Marines.

Where they are in the lineup: 17

The Descanso-based riding group represents period-accurate equine re-enactments from the 1880s complete with horse-drawn carriages and parasols. The members dress in custom-made, Victorian Era costumes and have presented their living history equestrian rides at several Rose Parades in the past.

Where they are in the lineup: 32

With its message of conservation, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will have a 55-foot float titled “Creating Wildlife Allies” and will feature a lion (representing the San Diego Zoo), a California condor (highlighting the organizations work to save the species) and a rhinoceros (representing Safari Park and the ongoing commitment to Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center).

Where they are in the lineup: 53

American Saddlebreds of Scripps Miramar Ranch

This equestrian unit is another longtime Rose Parade participant. Led by trainer Michele Macfarlane of Scripps Miramar Ranch, the group has been showcasing the American Saddlebred breed of horse to audiences since 1962.

Where they are in the lineup: 61

Other notable appearances

The Donate Life float, which celebrates the lives of organ donors, will feature an image of Forest Grove, Ore.-born Robert “Robby” Barksdale, Jr., who was in the Navy and assigned to the USS Bunker Hill , a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser based in San Diego, before he died in a motorcycle accident in 2018.

Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes will open the festivities with a song written specially for this event

LeVar Burton (beloved host of "Reading Rainbow," among other credits) is the parade's grand marshal

ABC's "The Bachelor" float will have a scaled-down version of the Villa De La Vina house

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day has been an award-winning float for two years in a row and is becoming a crowd favorite

Some of the outlandish costumes from NBC's "The Masked Singer" will be recreated in flower form

American Idol winner (season 17) Laine Hardy will perform on the Louisiana Office of Tourism float with New Orleans-based Hot 8 Brass Band

The grand finale features the Golden Knights (the United States Army's Parachute Team) and country singer Jimmie Allen

The 133rd Rose Parade

When: 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Where to watch: ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel and Univision

Stay tuned: Following the parade, ESPN will air the Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes playing in the 2022 Rose Bowl game.