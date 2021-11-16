Harry Styles parking lot: what fans wore to the pop star’s San Diego concert

It was all about the fashion at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday. Fans, most of who were dressed up emulating the English singer’s style, waited in the parking lot for hours for general admission floor section, while others camped out overnight trying to get tickets.
K.C. Alfred has been a staff photographer at the Union-Tribune since 2001. Prior to the U-T, K.C. was a staff photographer at the Ventura County Star. His photographs have been published in newspapers and magazines worldwide. During his career, he has photographed four Olympic Games, along with countless NFL, MLB, PGA and NCAA sporting events.