Harry Styles parking lot: what fans wore to the pop star’s San Diego concert

Fans, like Samantha Reece, showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
It was all about the fashion at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday. Fans, most of who were dressed up emulating the English singer’s style, waited in the parking lot for hours for general admission floor section, while others camped out overnight trying to get tickets.

Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans wait in line hoping to get tickets to the sold-out Harry Styles concert. Some of them spent the night.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans, like Gio Alvarado showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena on Monday.
Fans, like Kayla Betts, showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert.
Fans wait in line to get onto the floor at the sold-out Harry Styles concert.
Fans showed off their style at the sold-out Harry Styles concert at Pechanga Arena.
Fans take photos outside Pechanga Arena on a foggy night before the concert.
K.C. Alfred

K.C. Alfred has been a staff photographer at the Union-Tribune since 2001. Prior to the U-T, K.C. was a staff photographer at the Ventura County Star. His photographs have been published in newspapers and magazines worldwide. During his career, he has photographed four Olympic Games, along with countless NFL, MLB, PGA and NCAA sporting events.