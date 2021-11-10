Advertisement
Summer-like weather to dominate greater San Diego through Saturday

Temperatures will be 8 to 10 degrees above normal in many areas on Friday.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
The calendar says November, but it will feel like July Thursday through Saturday, as a high-pressure system and weak Santa Ana winds send the temperatures soaring in greater San Diego.

The National Weather Service says the daytime high in San Diego will hit 84 on Thursday, 86 Friday and 80 Saturday. The seasonal average is 73.

Ramona will reach 87 on Thursday, 88 Friday and 86 Saturday.

The Santa Anas will begin blowing before dawn Thursday and peak during the morning before slowly fading. The strongest winds will occur across inland valleys and foothills, where some gusts could hit 45 mph.

The relative humidity will drop to 15 percent to 20 percent in some inland areas. But forecasters say a fire weather advisory won’t be needed, largely because San Diego and many other communities have received an inch or more of rain since early October, tamping down the wildfire risk.

There’s no significant change in the forecast for at least the next week.

