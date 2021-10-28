Advertisement
San Diego’s weather will turn sharply cooler during the Halloween weekend

Evening temperatures will be in the low 60s to upper 50s early Halloween Eve
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Greater San Diego will turn sharply cooler over the Halloween weekend, but there won’t be any rain to ruin trick-or-treating, says the National Weather Service.

The high pressure system that pushed temperatures upward this week will begin to fade on Friday, when the daytime high in San Diego tops out at 75, which is roughly seasonal. It’ll be 68 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday, which is eight degrees below average.

The drop off will be similar in Ramona, which will be 83 on Friday, 75 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday. Julian will be 72 on Friday, 65 on Saturday and 61 on Sunday.

The early evening low temperatures on Sunday night — Halloween eve — will be in the 50s and low 60s across most of the county.

The sun will set at 5:58 p.m. on Sunday in San Diego, when the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy. The skies should be clear in the valleys and foothills.

Halloween has been celebrated since the 1840s in the U.S., says Reuters. At the time, San Diego had only a few hundred people.

