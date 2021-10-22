Swedish House Mafia set world concert tour, including Pechanga Arena San Diego gig; here are all the dates

Swedish House Mafia, one of the biggest electronic dance music acts of the past two decades, has announced an extensive 2022 world tour that will include a concert at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

It will follow the Stockholm house-music group’s performance at the 2022 Coachella festival in Indio. Next year’s tour by the group will be its first since a 14-date concert trek in 2019. That tour came six years after Swedish House Mafia’s 2013 farewell tour.

In 2022, the group will perform Sept. 4 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The tour will open July 29 at Miami’s FTX Arena and conclude its North American leg Sept. 16 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The European leg opens Sept. 29 in England at Manchester’s AO Arena and concludes Nov. 13 in Finland at Tampere’s Uros Arena. All dates and cities appear below.

The Thursday night announcement of Swedish House Mafia’s tour coincides with the release of the new song, “Moth to a Flame.” It’s a collaboration with Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who this week announced the cancelation of his 2022 arena tour and a pivot to a 2022 stadium tour for which dates and cities have not yet been announced.

Swedish House Mafia’s tour next year will follow the 2022 release of the group’s next album, “Paradise Again.” It will be their first album since 2014’s “One Last Tour: A Live Soundtrack.”

Tickets for all of the 2022 tour dates go on sale Oct. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. to the general public and will be available at swedishhousemafia.com. The website will also have a ticket pre-sale for fans who pre-order Swedish House Mafia’s new album from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. on October 28.

Tickets for the group’s Sept. 4 Pechanga Arena San Diego concert are priced from $39.50 to $275.50, plus service fees, and go on sale Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at axs.com. There will be several pre-sales for the San Diego concert. They include, a Spotify pre-sale, a Live Nation pre-sale and a Pechanga Arena San Diego pre-sale, all of which will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

More information on the pre-sales will be released on Swedish House Mafia’s social media sites.

Friday, July 29: Miami, FTX Arena

Sunday, July 31: Orlando, Amway Center

Wednesday, Aug. 3: East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 5: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, Aug. 7: Montreal, îLESONIQ Festival

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Boston, TD Garden

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, Aug. 11: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Saturday, Aug. 13: Chicago, United Center

Wednesday, Aug. 17: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Friday, Aug. 19: Minneapolis, Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, Aug. 21: Denver, Ball Arena

Thursday, Aug. 25: Austin, Moody Center

Friday Aug. 26: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Saturday, Aug. 27: Houston, Toyota Center

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Phoenix, Footprint Center

Friday Sept. 2: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Sunday Sept. 4: San Diego, Pechanga Arena

Tuesday Sept. 13: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, Sept. 16: San Francisco, Chase Center

Thursday, Sept. 29: Manchester, AO Arena

Friday, Sept. 30: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

Sunday Oct. 2: London, The O2

Thursday, Oct. 6: Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday Oct. 8: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Monday, Oct. 10: Paris, Accor Arena

Friday Oct. 14: Madrid, IFEMA Madrid Live

Saturday, Oct. 15: Lisbon, Altice Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Milan, Mediolanum Forum

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Zurich, Hallenstadion

Friday Oct. 21: Krakow, Tauron Arena

Saturday, Oct. 22: Prague, O2 Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Thursday, Oct. 27: Munich, Olympiahalle

Saturday, Oct. 29: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

Monday, Oct. 31: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Thursday, Nov. 3: Vienna, Stadthalle

Saturday, Nov. 5: Frankfurt, Festhalle

Sunday, Nov. 6: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 8 Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Friday ,Nov. 11: Oslo, Telenor Arena

Sunday, Nov. 13: Tampere, Uros Arena