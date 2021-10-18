Advertisement
Early risers in San Diego can see the International Space Station several times this week

Megan McArthur, a UC San Diego graduate, is currently on board the space station.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Megan McArthur, a UC San Diego graduate, is finishing a long stint aboard the outpost.

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Early risers in San Diego will have several good opportunities this week to watch the International Space Station fly over ahead roughly 248 miles above Earth.

NASA says the public can see the station for six minutes on Wednesday, starting at 5:39 a.m. The outpost will initially be visible about 10 degrees above the southern horizon. The outpost will resemble a shiny ball bearing.

The station can be seen for two minutes on Thursday, starting at 4:55 a.m. It will appear 14 degrees above the southeastern horizon.

The outpost will be visible for four minutes on Friday, starting at 5:44 a.m. Look for it 39 degrees above the west-southwest.

Megan McArthur, who earned her doctorate in oceanography at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, is aboard the space station, finishing up a long stint in orbit. She will return to earth in early to mid-November.

Gary Robbins

