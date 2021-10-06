San Diego’s Top Weekend Events: Oct. 7-13

These are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Oct. 7 through Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Thursday, Oct. 7

TLC members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. (Dennis Leupold)

TLC

Don’t go chasing waterfalls — instead, please stick to the TLC concert at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, where the girl group will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a special ‘90s-themed show, a celebration of TLC’s iconic album, “CrazySexyCool.” Thursday , 7:30 p.m., Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on the San Diego State University Campus. For tickets and more information, visit as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/events/176.

P.O.D. at House of Blues

Homegrown metal band P.O.D. (aka Payable on Death) is on the road for its “Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour” and will perform a San Diego show with openers Unwritten Law, All Good Things, From Ashes To New and Sleep Signals. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. House of Blues San Diego, Gaslamp. Tickets are $32-$65; houseofblues.com/sandiego/concert-events.

Sweeping Promises at Casbah

Sweeping Promise — a post-punk, DIY centric band from Boston — performs a 21-and-up show alongside openers The Havnauts and Hurricane Kate. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the show. Tickets are $13 (advance) and $15 (day of show), excluding fees; casbahmusic.com.

Friday, Oct. 8

Rafael Payare (Nancee E. Lewis/)

San Diego Symphony: Payare, Barnatan and Mahler

San Diego Symphony Music Director Rafael Payare leads the orchestra in a program that features Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, and Maurice Ravel’s Concerto in G Major featuring La Jolla Music Society SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan on piano. 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25 to $108; theshell.org.

Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show

Head to the family-friendly Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show where you’ll find a huge array of jewelry, ceramics, seasonal decorations, photography, sculptures, woodworks and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday . $9, general admission. Discounts available for seniors, students and military; free for kids age 12 and under. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. harvestfestival.com.

Eddie Griffin

Eddie Griffin is perhaps best known as the title character from the sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” but he’s been performing comedy since he got his start in the ‘80s, after he was hired to open for Andrew Dice Clay. He’ll take the stage at the iconic Balboa Theatre for one night only. 8 p.m. Friday. The Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp. $40 to $51; this show requires proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of the event. Recommended for mature audiences. sandiegotheatres.org/balboa-theatre.

Boyz II Men

It’s going to be a fun musical throwback weekend at Pala Casino, with a performance by iconic 1990s R&B group Boyz II Men. 8 p.m. Friday. Pala Casino’s Starlight Theater, 11154 CA-76, Pala. $35-$75; palacasino.com.

“Fools”

Palomar College opens its 2021-22 performing arts season with Neil Simon’s 1981 comic fable about a teacher who arrives in a far-away land and discovers he has just 24 hours to break the village’s curse of stupidity or he’ll end up as stupid as everyone else. 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performing Arts Courtyard, Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos. $5 to $15. palomarperforms.com

Mary Lynn Rajskub at The Comedy Store La Jolla

Actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub is probably best known for her role as Chloe O’Brian on TV’s “24,” but this weekend, she’ll be known as the headliner at the legendary San Diego comedy club in La Jolla. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday ; 7 p.m. Sunday. The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla. $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Talib Kweli at Music Box

Brooklyn-based rapper Talib Kweli will perform a 21-and-up show with openers Riston Diggs and AbJo (Soulection). Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the show. General admission is standing room only; tickets are $30 at musicboxsd.com.

Beach Goons at Observatory North Park

Rock band Beach Goons, who hail from Logan Heights, will close out its U.S. “From the Cora” Tour with a hometown show. Another San Diego band, The Fazes, will open the evening. 7 p.m. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. General admission (standing room only) is $19.50, excluding fees at concerts.livenation.com/event/0B005AD0A90E21AA .

Saturday, Oct. 9

San Diego Art Prize celebration

Panca La Sentimental

Bread & Salt celebrates the recipients of the 2021 San Diego Art Prize: Hugo Crosthwaite, PANCA, Beliz Iristay and Perry Vasquez. Meet and mingle with the artist and following the reception there will be live music by the Color Forty-Nine. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Barrio Logan. Free; breadandsaltsandiego.com.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

Along with showcasing over 150 artists, this family-friendly, two-day festival also features kids activities, local bands, pet adoptions and wine & beer tents. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Along Girard Avenue, La Jolla. Free; ljawf.com.

Oktoberfest at The Loma Club

The Loma Club golf course is turning its patio into a “beer hall” for the weekend, with house-made pretzels and beer cheese available, in addition to The Loma Club’s full menu. All day Saturday and Sunday. The Loma Club, 2960 Truxton Road, Liberty Station. thelomaclub.com.

Mary Elizabeth Bowden

Classical trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden performs the West Coast premiere of a concerto that composer Vivian Fung wrote specifically for her. Conducted by Michael Gerdes, the concert features the San Diego State Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd., La Mesa. $15 general admission; music.sdsu.edu.

Daughtry

The musical throwback weekend at Pala Casino continues with rock band Daughtry. 8 p.m. Saturday . Pala Casino’s Starlight Theater. 11154 CA-76, Pala. $35-$75; palacasino.com.

Mýa at Fluxx nightclub

If you know all the words to “Lady Marmalade,” you need to get to Fluxx this weekend for an appearance by singer Mýa, who famously sang — along with Christina Aguilera, Pink and Lil’ Kim — on the popular song from the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge.” 9 p.m., Saturday. Fluxx, 500 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp. $25; fluxxsd.com.

BIG Kahuna Beachfest

Come play (or watch) volleyball and basketball games at the beach! This year there will be three groups of 4-Man Volleyball — Mens, Womens and Co-ed — for three levels each (Open, Intermediate and Masters), plus a “just for fun” co-ed social game. Additionally, there will be 3-Man Basketball — Mens and Womens — in both Open and Intermediate Divisions. Players will dress in costume and there is over $3,000 available in cash prizes. Participants will receive a free lunch, and there will be additional meals for spectators and supporters to purchase. Free to attend. Registration is $50 per person until 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6; check website for details. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. South Mission Beach Sportspark, North Jetty Road. events.com/r/en_US/registration/big-kahuna-beachfest-san-diego-october-803889

Taste of North Park

Foodies already know that North Park is one of the best culinary neighborhoods in San Diego. Want a chance to sample from many North Park eateries at once? Then hit up the Taste of North Park, where you can take a self-guided tour and sample bites from participating restaurants include Tabu Shabu, Eggies, Metlbar Creamery & Café, Working Class, Brothers Mexican Restaurant and more . 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday , various eateries along University Avenue and 30th Street, North Park. Note: This event is sold out. Visit northparkmainstreet.com/taste-of-north-park-2021 for more information.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Air Supply at Humphrey’s

Pop duo Air Supply, who formed in 1975, is celebrating 45 years! Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will perform a show in San Diego on its “The Lost in Love Experience” tour. 7:30 p.m. Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island. $75; humphreysconcerts.com.

Kiefer at Soda Bar

Kiefer — a Grammy Award-winning pianist and producer based in Los Angeles — brings his “When There’s Love Around” to his San Diego hometown. Alternative/indie artist Mia Gladstone will be the evening’s opener. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the show. Tickets are $21.34 at sodabarmusic.com.

Monday, Oct. 11

“El Devenir/Becoming”

For its 15th anniversary celebration, The FRONT Arte & Cultura presents “El Devenir/Becoming,” an exhibition that looks at the San Ysidro gallery’s past, but also celebrates what’s to come for the innovative art space. The show features works by Marcos Ramírez ERRE, Rizzhel Javier, Sama Alshaibi, Tania Candiani and Rafael Lozano Hemmer. The opening reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, and the exhibition is up through Jan. 13, 2022. The FRONT Arte & Cultura, 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro. (619) 428-1115; thefront.casafamiliar.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Baseball Game at Soda Bar

Baseball Game — an alternative/indie/pop duo from Los Angeles and Nashville — will perform at Soda Bar along with two openers: Los Saints and Lauren Preuss. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the show. Tickets are $10.04 at sodabarmusic.com.

Middle Kids at Casbah

Australian indie rock band Middle Kids stops by the Casbah on its U.S. tour, with Seattle-based pop rock band Deep Sea Diver opening the evening. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8:30 p.m. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the show. Tickets are $20 (advance) and $23 (day of show), excluding fees; casbahmusic.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Hitchcocktober

To celebrate spooky season (in a more highbrow way) The Angelika will be screening a classic Alfred Hitchcock film every Wednesday in October. Hitchcocktober continues this week with “North by Northwest” (1959); “Vertigo” (1958) on Oct. 20; and “Strangers On a Train” (1951) on Oct. 27. Where’s “Psycho,” you’re wondering? Don’t worry, there’s a special Halloween night screen of the 1960 macabre masterpiece. 7 p.m. Wednesdays in October and 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Angelika Film Center, 11620 Carmel Mountain Road, Carmel Mountain. $15; angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego.

Tennis at Observatory North Park