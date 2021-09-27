Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

Greater San Diego’s ‘June gloom’ weather will last until Santa Ana winds arrive on Thursday

The marine layer will remain strong until Thursday
The marine layer will remain strong until Thursday
(NOAA)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

The ‘June gloom’ type of weather that settled over greater San Diego during the weekend will last until Thursday, when weak Santa Ana winds begin to blow, says the National Weather Service.

The marine layer also will remain unusually deep through Tuesday, meaning that some beach areas are likely to get little or no sun. The layer was 3,000 feet deep early Monday and will be about 2,500 feet deep on Tuesday.

Monday’s layer extended all the way to the county’s mountains, bringing drizzle to some areas and mist to others. The conditions tend to minimize the chance of wildfires. However, a significant wildfire erupted in Malibu in July even though the marine layer was strong, says UC San Diego.

San Diego International Airport has recorded 5.24 inches of precipitation since the rainy season began on October 1. That is almost five inches below average.

A swell composed of waves out of the south and the west will produce 3 to 5 foot waves along the county’s coastline, especially in north county, through Tuesday, says the weather service. There also will be strong rip currents.

San Diego Sheriffs and CDF firefighters stage on Lyons Valley Road during the Valley fire.

Science

San Diego County is ‘primed to burn.’ Firefighters will be ready with a high-tech, high-speed response

Rising heat and declining rain have set the stage for a perilous 2021 fire season

Latest
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

More on the Subject

Advertisement