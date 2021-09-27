Greater San Diego’s ‘June gloom’ weather will last until Santa Ana winds arrive on Thursday

The ‘June gloom’ type of weather that settled over greater San Diego during the weekend will last until Thursday, when weak Santa Ana winds begin to blow, says the National Weather Service.

The marine layer also will remain unusually deep through Tuesday, meaning that some beach areas are likely to get little or no sun. The layer was 3,000 feet deep early Monday and will be about 2,500 feet deep on Tuesday.

Monday’s layer extended all the way to the county’s mountains, bringing drizzle to some areas and mist to others. The conditions tend to minimize the chance of wildfires. However, a significant wildfire erupted in Malibu in July even though the marine layer was strong, says UC San Diego.

San Diego International Airport has recorded 5.24 inches of precipitation since the rainy season began on October 1. That is almost five inches below average.

A swell composed of waves out of the south and the west will produce 3 to 5 foot waves along the county’s coastline, especially in north county, through Tuesday, says the weather service. There also will be strong rip currents.