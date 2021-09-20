Advertisement
Don’t miss Monday’s harvest moon shortly after sunset

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
In a sign that autumn is nearly here, San Diego County will experience a beautiful harvest moon on Monday shortly after sunset occurs at 6:48 p.m. Look off to the east, and low to the horizon. The best time to see it, and the prime moment to take photographs, will happen about 13 minutes after sunset. There are some clouds offshore. But weak Santa Ana winds are blowing from the east, which should keep skies clear for most of the evening, says the National Weather Service.

The autumnal equinox will occur at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gary Robbins

