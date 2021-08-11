‘Jeopardy!’ taps both Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik to replace Alex Trebek

Looks like it’s Double Jeopardy! time for Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik, who have been named as host of the syndicated “Jeopardy!” program and host of its prime-time shows and spinoffs, respectively.

The announcement came Wednesday from Sony Pictures Television, which distributes the popular quiz show.

Richards, who was an executive producer for years on “The Price Is Right” before joining the “Jeopardy!” team in 2018, will take over the position that opened in November after legendary host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer. Richards, 46, has also been a producer on shows including “Wheel of Fortune” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Bialik, an actor with a neuroscience degree, will lead efforts including the all-new “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” set to air in 2022 on ABC. First famous as a child star in the movie “Beaches” and the TV show “Blossom,” the 45-year-old has most recently been seen in “The Big Bang Theory” and “Call Me Kat.”

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of ‘Jeopardy!,’” said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, in a statement Wednesday.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

The ultimate decision came after Sony Pictures Television “pored over” footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got input from viewers and corporate partners.

When speculation surfaced last week about Richards getting the job, his past workplace behavior came under scrutiny, including three lawsuits alleging discrimination and gender-based harassment when he was at “The Price Is Right.”