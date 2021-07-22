Rolling Stones reschedule 2020 tour; ticketholders for canceled San Diego show get priority for new L.A. date

San Diego fans of the Rolling Stones won’t be getting any satisfaction here if they want to see the legendary band perform live this year on its rescheduled “No Filter” tour. But they may be able to get what they need in Los Angeles.

The only California concert on the new tour will be Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a city that was not on the original tour itinerary announced in late 2018. Had all gone as planned, the Stones would have kicked off its 2020 “No Filter” tour last May 2020 in San Diego at Mission Valley’s SDCCU Stadium.

But that entire tour was postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego date was later canceled altogether when SDCCU Stadium was leveled to make was for San Diego State University’s new smaller football stadium and satellite campus. The Stones’ previously scheduled tour dates last year for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were also unable to be rescheduled.

So, say goodbye to the now-vanished tour-opening concert in San Diego, and hello to the new tour-opening concert in St. Louis, which will take place Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center.

All previously purchased tickets for the 2020 tour will be honored at the rescheduled performances, except in those cities where the concerts are no longer taking place, which include San Diego. In addition to Los Angeles, new tour dates have been added in New Orleans on Oct. 13 and Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

The good news for San Diegans who purchased tickets for last year’s canceled SDCCU concert here is that, where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders in cities no longer included in the tour will be available for nearby shows.

Specifically, a pre-sale for San Diego ticketholders for the newly scheduled SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles will run on ticketmaster.com from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

A representative for the Stones told the Union-Tribune that Ticketmaster will be in direct contact with those who purchased tickets for the 2020 San Diego concert by the band.

Tickets for the Stones’ 2021 tour go on sale to the general public July 30 at 10 a.m. local time for the new shows. A number of exclusive VIP packages are also available and a number of pre-sales will be held.

Regardless of the revamped tour itinerary, the Stones — whose San Diego-based saxophonist, Karl Denson, performs two shows here at the Belly Up this weekend — are eager to hit the road again.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Stones singer Mick Jagger said in a statement released Thursday morning to announce the newly revamped tour.

September 26, St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, Charlotte, NC, Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field

October 9, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

October 13, New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

October 24, Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

November 2, Dallas, TX, Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

November 11, Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, Detroit, MI, Ford Field

November 20, Austin, TX, Circuit of The Americas