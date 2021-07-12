CRSSD Festival announces fall 2021 lineup, featuring headliners KAYTRANADA and Zhu

After more than a year in the dark, CRSSD Festival will return to downtown’s Waterfront Park this fall.

Slated for Sept. 25 and 26, the two-day San Diego music festival features various electronic, techno and house music performances. There are currently more than 30 confirmed acts for the weekend, with more expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

Guests at CRSSD Festival in September 2019. (Isiah Jones)

Performances will be spread across three stages: Ocean View, The Palms and City Steps. In addition to headliners KAYTRANADA and Zhu, eight acts — including Boyz Noize, Flying Lotus, Jon Hopkins and Paul Kalkbrenner — will perform sets at Ocean View, the event’s main stage.

Along with music, the 21-and-up event will offer craft beer, cocktails, food vendors and more.

Launched in 2015, CRSSD typically hosts two events per year. Last year, the biannual festival’s spring edition was held March 7 and 8, 2020 — just days before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 editions were canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s CRSSD Festival will be held Sept. 25-26, 2021. (Isiah Jones)

Tickets for the Fall 2021 CRSSD go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 with alumni pre-sale starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.Ticket prices start at $165 for a two-day pass (single day passes are not available) and can be purchased at crssdfest.com.

Here are the confirmed acts in the CRSSD lineup, with more to be announced.

Ocean View

Boys Noize

Flying Lotus

Jon Hopkins live

KAYTRANADA

The Midnight

Paul Kalkbrenner live

Sango

Surf Mesa

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO

Zhu

The Palms

CamelPhat

Hot Since 82

Jamie Jones

Carl Craig

Chris Lorenzo

Joel Corry

Kerri Chandler

Mood II Swing

Moodymann

박혜진 Park Hye Jin

Todd Terry

City Steps

ANNA

Kölsch

Sven Väth

Dennis Ferrer b2b Cassy

Kareem Ali

Kenny Glasgow

Kobosil

Öona Dahl

Paula Temple

Robert Hood

T.Williams

Township Rebellion