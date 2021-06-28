Public may be asked to cut electricity use Monday as heat lingers in San Diego County

The public might be asked to reduce its use of electricity on Monday to help ensure that San Diego County has enough power to get through another day of unusually hot weather.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) says it is considering a Flex Alert for Monday that would take effect across much of the state.

“Potential for resource shortfalls are projected for Monday, but could be made up in the day-ahead market running today for tomorrow, and through voluntary consumer conservation,” CAISO said.

An excessive heat warning is already in place for the mountains and deserts of San Diego County. It won’t expire until 9 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the following projected highs for Monday: Ocotillo Wells, 118; Borrego Springs, 117; Campo, 102; Descanso, 101; Ramona, 96; Barona, 96; Julian, 94; Mount Laguna, 93; Palomar Mountain, 92; Alpine, 91; Poway, 89; El Cajon, 89; Fallbrook, 89; Escondido, 88.

It will be far cooler at and near the coast: San Diego, 77; Chula Vista, 75, Carlsbad, 74, National City, 73; Oceanside, 70; Encinitas, 70.

Forecasters say monsoonal moisture will begin to flow into San Diego County on Tuesday and could last into Thursday. Most of the moisture will be in the eastern half of the region. But it could seep west of the mountains and possibly cause thunderstorms at the coast on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Campo hit 106, tying the local record for June 27, set in 1994. Palomar Mountain reached 94, tying the local record for June 27, also set in 1994.

