Intense heat expected to hit larger area of San Diego County

An emerging heat wave will have a broader impact on greater San Diego than anticipated, pushing temperatures across inland valleys to 103 and possibly lifting the mercury to 120 in Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

The National Weather Service says an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. on Friday for the county’s mountains and deserts.

The heat wave will peak on Wednesday in Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells, although there’s a small chance that stray clouds could keep things cooler than anticipated. A high of 120 would be about 16 degrees above normal.

The relative humidity in the desert could drop into single digits during the week. But winds will not be strong, which could help minimize the risk of a wildfire.

Forecasters say an excessive heat watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. on Friday for the county’s inland valleys, foothills and mountains, where temperatures will reach the 97 to 107 degree range. The heat should peak on Wednesday, when spots like Ramona and Lakeside get up to 103. The temperature could hit 107 at Jacumba.

Temperatures will be far more moderate at the coast, ranging from the low-to-mid 70s through Wednesday. It will be several degrees warmer a few miles from the coast.

Sea surface temperatures are in the 64 to 66 degree range along the San Diego County coastline. Waves will be in the 2 to 4 foot range through Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression has developed about 1,200 miles south-southwest of San Diego and that it will turn into a tropical storm. But forecasters say that it will not have any short-term affect on the weather in San Diego.