Padres able to fill Petco Park starting next month

Petco Park will soon be able to be more filled than it was for this game between the Padres and Cardinals on May 16.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

State guidelines to allow seating without restrictions on June 15; Dodgers here for three games the following week

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Padres will be able to play in front of a full Petco Park beginning with a game June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds.

County and team officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, are confident there will not be restrictions (including the wearing of masks) on outdoor events with assigned seating after June 15, the date Gov. Gavin Newsom has set as a re-opening for the state.

The team plans to announce plans for ticket sales no later than Monday. The Padres have 10 home games between Friday and June 9, then return home to play the Reds on June 17. That game starts a 10-game homestand that includes a three-game series against the Dodgers (June 21-23), followed by three weekend games against Arizona (June 25-27).

The Padres have announced a crowd of 15,250 for their past 18 home games. That represents 33 percent of capacity. They played their first homestand in front of 20 percent capacity (10,350).

Most seats so far have gone to season ticket members with some games having tickets available to the general public.

Kevin Acee

Kevin Acee has been at The San Diego Union-Tribune since 1999 and a sportswriter for more than two decades. Before assuming his role as Padres beat writer, Acee was the Union-Tribune’s lead Chargers beat writer for seven seasons and then a columnist for six years. A San Diego native and Chico State alumnus, Acee covered the Anaheim Angels for the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Daily News of Los Angeles.

