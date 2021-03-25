Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

San Diego beach-goers might be treated to the beauty of bioluminescence in local waters

A plankton bloom produce bioluminescent light in La Jolla in spring 2020.
(Eriki Jepsen/UC San Diego )
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

San Diego County beach-goers should be on the lookout for bioluminescence, a harmless phenomenon that causes ocean waters to sparkle at night with enchanting neon blue light.

Bioluminescence has been spotted in recent days in the Dana Point, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach sections of Orange County.

There was a little bit of it in the La Jolla area about three weeks ago, and it could return and possibly spread, which is not unusual in spring.

“We are seeing good numbers of the organisms that cause bioluminescence but they aren’t as dense in the surf zone as they were last year,” said Clarissa Anderson, executive director of UC San Diego’s Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System.

The county experienced widespread bioluminescence last year, drawing crowds to local beaches.

The phenomenon is caused by single-cell organisms in plankton blooms that produce a chemical reaction that generates fleeting flashes of light, especially in breaking surf.

LatestJust Cool
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

More on the Subject

Advertisement