Where to watch all the 2021 Oscar nominees. You’re welcome

Congratulations to all the 2021 Oscar nominees — and thoughts and prayers to all the Oscar voters and cinephiles

now

figuring out how to watch all the nominated films

.

On Monday morning, celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas unveiled this year’s Oscar nominees in 23 categories ranging from best picture to original screenplay. And while theatrical screenings are a viable option in some parts of the country, many cinemas across the United States

remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters slowly open up again.

As such, plenty of Oscars enthusiasts have no choice but to view this year’s contenders via streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. And some of the 2021 nominees aren’t available on major streaming platforms at all.

Leading the Oscar nominations this year is “Mank” with 10 nods, including best picture. Other top contenders include “Nomadland,” “Minari” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Winners will be announced during the Academy Awards ceremony on April 25.

The Times has compiled a comprehensive list of all the nominated, feature-length films and where to watch them.

And read what Times critics had to say about each of this year’s nominees

.