Here are the 2021 Super Bowl commercials with celebrity cameos
For Super Bowl LV fans who have little interest in the actual game and care more about its commercials, you’ve come to the right place.
After a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, even the big-game commercials are going to be a little different this year. Legacy advertisers such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Hyundai and Budweiser have opted out of advertising during Sunday’s game, pouring their cash into philanthropic efforts instead of splashy ad campaigns. But that left plenty of airtime for newcomers to the Super Bowl ad blitz.
One thing is certain: The stars are still coming out to play.
Fully represented this year as usual: the celebrity cameos that make the ads conversation starters — or occasionally a questionable move in the star’s career.
CBS has sold out the ads for the game at $5.5 million for 30 seconds. But advertisers will be navigating a potential social media minefield.
Sure, the flashy sales pitches are there too, and maybe a few tentpole movie and TV trailers, with 30-second spots during the game reportedly selling for $5.5 million or higher.
This year several advertisers contended with the unprecedented year we’ve lived through, making light of it or making room for somber PSAs, pandemic-related content and plugs for services that have kept us going. (Still, there’s no dearth of commercials for snack foods, alcohol and delivery services.)
Here’s a look at the 2021 commercials and the big-name talent that companies, listed alphabetically below, have enlisted to peddle their products. Several teasers for the full commercials have been released ahead of the big game, while other advertisers have already debuted the full ad and extended cuts.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, now the subject of an upcoming National Geographic documentary, discouraged gathering for Super Bowl parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael B. Jordan for Amazon’s Alexa
Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer for Bud Light
2020 — as lemons — for Bud Light Seltzer
Shaggy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos
Daveed Diggs and the Sesame Street gang for DoorDash
Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel for Doritos 3D
Marshawn Lynch, Peyton and Eli Manning and other NFL legends for Frito-Lay
Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina for General Motors
Amy Schumer for Hellman’s
Brad Garrett for Jimmy John’s
Maya Rudolph for Klarna
Lil Nas X for Logitech
Don Cheadle and a bunch of celebrity doppelgängers for Michelob Ultra
Serena Williams for Michelob Ultra
Dan Levy for M&M’s
John Cena for Mountain Dew
Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy
Tony and Candice Romo for Skechers
Dolly Parton for Squarespace
Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois
Jason Alexander for Tide
Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Scotts Miracle-Gro
Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Cardi B for Uber Eats
Jill, Champ and Major Biden for Discovery+
