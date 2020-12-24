The 10 best games of 2020: In a pandemic year, play was a critical storytelling medium

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” gives us a virtual space to be together. (Nintendo)

No game mattered as much to 2020 as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

Heading into the year, it was certainly a hotly anticipated title, but what was unexpected when it was released in March was how the friendly, approachable Nintendo franchise became the balm that so many of us needed, and the sense of connectivity that we were

suddenly lacking. With daily tasks and a workmanlike approach, “Animal Crossing” games have always been about routine, but the island setting of the latest allowed us to create and share outdoor paradises that transported us to a simpler, more imaginative world.

“New Horizons” became a place to hang with our friends, a virtual gathering where comfort is always the priority over competitiveness. No wonder the game was adopted and championed by art institutions such as the Getty, political campaigns and players and nonplayers alike who saw it as a safe way to creatively interact. It’s a game that wants to hug its players rather than challenge them, and that’s one of the many reasons it’s the game of 2020.