COVID-19 dims 2020 edition of San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

The annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 13 and 20 this year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 13 and 20 this year, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
By Michael James Rocha
San Diego’s waterfront will look and feel less festive this year because the annual San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled.

The event has been a San Diego holiday tradition since it began 49 years ago, bringing festive cheer to the bay on two consecutive Sundays in December, with more than 80 decorated boats sailing along the waterfront starting at Shelter Island and ending at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

This year’s edition — themed “The Twelve Days of Christmas” — had been scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 20.

“Our No. 1 priority is safety, and this year, large crowds associated with the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights are not advisable due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Larry Baumann, the parade’s chairman, said in a statement.

“We know how much our residents and visitors love the parade, and this was a very difficult decision. But in consulting with port, city, county and state experts, canceling the parade was the right decision.”

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights normally attracts more than 100,000 people, who watch the colorful maritime display from various vantage points along the waterfront.

The parade’s board and committee expect to hold the event in 2021, according to a statement.

For more information, go to sdparadeoflights.org.

Michael James Rocha

