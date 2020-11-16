These are the winners of San Diego’s Top Workplaces 2020
Starting in May, The Union-Tribune welcomed anyone to nominate companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also reached out to companies. In all, 2,176 employers in San Diego County were invited to take part in the process. Any employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 50 employees in the county. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit, or governmental. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.
Combined, the companies surveyed in 2020 employed 18,762 people in the region. Of those employees who received questionnaires, 12,591 responded, either on paper or online. For this year’s winners list, 70 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces and were ranked based on their employee survey feedback.
-
1
Explore this list to see which San Diego County companies won this year
-
2
Mission Fed wants workforce to look like its 262,000 members throughout San Diego County
-
3
Debra Scwhartz , chief executive of Mission Fed Credit Union
-
4
The Vista soap company -- known for its crazy packaging -- is a hit with employees.
-
5
CEO Theresa Benavidez says integrity is at the center of company’s core values
-
6
Top-ranked small company: Coffman Engineers, where having a good time is all in a day’s work
Top-ranked small company: Coffman Engineers, where having a good time is all in a day’s work
When Coffman’s employees aren’t consulting on the design of San Diego’s next big life science campus or high-rise building, they’re eagerly planning the next company camping trip or office party
-
7
In nine years, Stacey Anfuso has built her company into a cybersecurity leader
-
8
Future Forward: I believe this company is going in the right direction — GoSite Great Mentors: My manager helps me learn and grow — Community Interface Services Innovation: New ideas are encouraged at this company — Booz Allen Hamilton Gettin’ It Done: At this company, we do things efficiently and well — Coffman Engineers Pursuing Purpose: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful — Scout Distribution Integrity: This company operates by strong values — Dr.
-
9
San Diego outranks most places for embracing an inclusive workforce and promoting collaboration
San Diego outranks most places for embracing an inclusive workforce and promoting collaboration
Brady SoCal contracting promotes collaboration by holding daily “stretch-flex” limbering up sessions at its construction sites, COVID-19 masks firmly in place.
-
10
Carmen and Tyler Stoll, the parents of two young children, can’t thank their employer enough.
-
11
Cooking lessons, care packages, virtual happy hours. How companies are helping employees cope
Cooking lessons, care packages, virtual happy hours. How companies are helping employees cope
Jackie Castro has learned how to make a Dutch baby pancake, Ahi sandwich, frittata, ricotta fritters and pan-seared salmon.
-
12
Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.
-
13
Energage conducted this year’s Top Workplace survey just as the pandemic was ramping up in the spring and summer and companies were racing to adjust to social distancing, mask wearing and COVID-19 outbreaks.
-
14
When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees?