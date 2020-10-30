Ideal weather expected as San Diego experiences first full moon on Halloween since 1944

Greater San Diego can expect warm weather and mostly clear skies Saturday when the region experiences the first full moon to occur on Halloween since 1944.

“There will be a few high clouds but that might make sunset look ever prettier,” said Phil Gonsalves, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Rancho Bernardo.

“The temperature will be about 72 when that happens and it won’t go below the low 60s overnight.”

Sunset will occur at 5:58 p.m. and the full moon will rise in the east at 6:20 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday. Everyone should set their clocks back one hour.

The county is in the midst of unseasonably warm weather pattern that drove the temperature up to 77 degrees early Friday afternoon at San Diego International Airport. The average high this time of year is 72.

Forecasters say San Diego will top out at 78 on Saturday, 80 on Sunday, 80 on Monday, and 77 on Tuesday — Election Day. Ramona will reach 88 on Saturday and Sunday, 89 on Monday and 85 on Tuesday. Julian also will be mild with an expected high of 71 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday, and 74 on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service says that weak Santa Ana winds will blow offshore on Sunday and Monday. The strongest gusts are not expected to surpass 35 mph. But the relative humidity will fall to the 5 percent to 10 percent range inland, and temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees above average across inland areas.

“Elevated fire weather conditions ... could be briefly near critical near the coastal slopes of the mountains and passes Sunday and Monday mornings, depending on the strength of the winds,” the weather service said in an advisory.”

Fun fact: San Diego had just over 200,000 people in 1944, when a full moon was last visible on Halloween. Today, the city has nearly 1.5 million people.

