Martinis Above Fourth takes its final bow

San Diego theater fans are mourning the permanent closure of Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, a popular Hillcrest cabaret space where local musical theater artists, jazz bands and touring national artists had performed over the past 10 years.

Martinis closed in mid-March due to the pandemic and was never able to reopen. In a post on Facebook, the owners said they couldn’t see how to reopen and survive in the COVID-19 era, so they will instead file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation. The supper club’s longtime piano bar entertainer, Don LeMaster-Hable, said he was speechless at the latest club closure.

“Honestly I don’t even know what to say,” LeMaster-Hable wrote on Facebook. “Lots of wonderful memories will stay close to my heart! Inn At The Park, Caliph and now another one bites the dust. It’s a sad day.”

