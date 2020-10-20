Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Martinis Above Fourth takes its final bow

Hillcrest's Martinis Above Fourth
Don LeMaster-Hable performs at Hillcrest’s Martinis Above Fourth bar and cabaret in Hillcrest, which announced its permanent closure on Monday.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 20, 2020
8:20 PM
San Diego theater fans are mourning the permanent closure of Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, a popular Hillcrest cabaret space where local musical theater artists, jazz bands and touring national artists had performed over the past 10 years.

Martinis closed in mid-March due to the pandemic and was never able to reopen. In a post on Facebook, the owners said they couldn’t see how to reopen and survive in the COVID-19 era, so they will instead file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation. The supper club’s longtime piano bar entertainer, Don LeMaster-Hable, said he was speechless at the latest club closure.

“Honestly I don’t even know what to say,” LeMaster-Hable wrote on Facebook. “Lots of wonderful memories will stay close to my heart! Inn At The Park, Caliph and now another one bites the dust. It’s a sad day.”

Pam Kragen writes about theater for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

