Greater San Diego will be under heat advisory Tuesday through Friday

This week's heat wave will drive people to the coast, where sea surface temperatures have cooled off some.
(Gary Robbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune )
By Gary Robbins
Oct. 12, 2020
6:25 PM
A heat advisory will be in effect from the coast to the inland valleys and foothills from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday due to the heat wave that’s now settling on Southern California.

The National Weather Service says daytime highs will generally range from 80 degrees at and near the coast to the upper 90s and low 100s inland.

“The medium range (forecast) outlooks still favor above-normal temperatures through the next 15 days,” the weather service said in an advisory.

The conditions will increase the risk of wildfires. In addition to high temperatures, there will be very low humidity and gusty winds inland, especially Thursday and Friday. San Diego hasn’t received an inch or more of rain from a single storm since early April.

“There will be locally elevated fire weather conditions for much of the week for inland areas from mid afternoon to early evening each day,” the weather service said in an advisory. “For next weekend into early next week, a shallow marine layer may return and slowly deepen which would begin to spread cooling and higher coastal humidity inland into the valleys.”

Tuesday’s forecast highs: Ramona and El Cajon, 100; Escondido, 99; Valley Center, 98; Alpine, 92; San Diego International Airport, 86; Oceanside, 78.

Monday’s highs: San Pasqual Valley, 102; Poway, 100; Santee, 99; El Cajon, 98; Fallbrook, 98; Escondido, 98; Valley Center, 98; Ramona, 98; Montgomery Field, 96; Alpine, 95; La Mesa, 95; Brown Field, 94; National City, 92; Campo, 92; San Diego International Airport, 84; Oceanside Airport, 84; Encinitas, 84; Julian, 82; Palomar Mountain, 80.

The surf will remain in the 1- to 3-foot range through Wednesday, and the sea-surface temperature will range from 66 to 70, the weather service says. In some spots, the ocean is a little warmer than normal for this time of year.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

