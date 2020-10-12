Greater San Diego will be under heat advisory Tuesday through Friday

A heat advisory will be in effect from the coast to the inland valleys and foothills from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday due to the heat wave that’s now settling on Southern California.

The National Weather Service says daytime highs will generally range from 80 degrees at and near the coast to the upper 90s and low 100s inland.

“The medium range (forecast) outlooks still favor above-normal temperatures through the next 15 days,” the weather service said in an advisory.

The conditions will increase the risk of wildfires. In addition to high temperatures, there will be very low humidity and gusty winds inland, especially Thursday and Friday. San Diego hasn’t received an inch or more of rain from a single storm since early April.

“There will be locally elevated fire weather conditions for much of the week for inland areas from mid afternoon to early evening each day,” the weather service said in an advisory. “For next weekend into early next week, a shallow marine layer may return and slowly deepen which would begin to spread cooling and higher coastal humidity inland into the valleys.”

Tuesday’s forecast highs: Ramona and El Cajon, 100; Escondido, 99; Valley Center, 98; Alpine, 92; San Diego International Airport, 86; Oceanside, 78.

Monday’s highs: San Pasqual Valley, 102; Poway, 100; Santee, 99; El Cajon, 98; Fallbrook, 98; Escondido, 98; Valley Center, 98; Ramona, 98; Montgomery Field, 96; Alpine, 95; La Mesa, 95; Brown Field, 94; National City, 92; Campo, 92; San Diego International Airport, 84; Oceanside Airport, 84; Encinitas, 84; Julian, 82; Palomar Mountain, 80.

The surf will remain in the 1- to 3-foot range through Wednesday, and the sea-surface temperature will range from 66 to 70, the weather service says. In some spots, the ocean is a little warmer than normal for this time of year.