‘Fast Times’ table read scores an unlikely reunion: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Former Hollywood power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are getting back together for a totally awesome cause.

Aniston, Pitt, Sean Penn and several other stars are joining forces Thursday for a virtual table read of the 1982 comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” to celebrate the film’s 38th anniversary. The event will be hosted by comedian Dane Cook and presented by “Feelin’ A-Live,” a fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief and criminal justice reform.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is one of multiple screenplays resurrected by celebrities amid the public health crisis. Other recent reunions have included the casts of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Lizzie McGuire” and “The Nanny.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read.

Ridgemont High is officially back in session! #FastTimesLive will now stream on September 17 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. Tune in and join our all-star cast to support CORE and @Reform. Watch on Facebook or Tiktok. Details here: https://t.co/L7kjkbxIia pic.twitter.com/xMY4hLYmdn — CORE (@CoreResponse) September 14, 2020

What time is the event, and where can I watch it?

After multiple delays, the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read will finally take place today at 6 p.m. Pacific. Livestreams of the event will be available on CORE’s Facebook Live and TikTok pages, as well as on the streaming platform LiveXLive.

The reading was previously rescheduled for Aug. 21 so as not to conflict with the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and was later postponed again due to technical difficulties.

“We’re so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I’ve ever been in,” Cook said in a statement. "[W]e’re thrilled to share ridiculously fun scenes from our little class project.”

Anthony Edwards, left, Sean Penn and Eric Stoltz in 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” (Universal Studios)

Who’s participating?

In addition to Aniston, Pitt and original “Fast Times” star Penn, the table read will also feature Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts.

“With our rock-star cast in place and a tireless [behind-the-scenes] team working at full force, we are so ready to deliver a night of much-needed laughs,” host Cook said in a statement.

Joining the actors are “Fast Times” director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who will deliver a “special introduction” before the reading. Character assignments for the performers won’t be revealed until the show.

“I’m honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it,” Heckerling said in a statement. “And I’m a huge fan of Sean.”

“Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world,” Crowe added. “We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

How can I help?

Proceeds from the “Fast Times” table read will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts helmed by Penn’s nonprofit organization, CORE, which provides free testing and support for high-risk individuals and vulnerable communities.

The event will also benefit the Reform Alliance’s efforts to protect incarcerated people and correctional facility staff against COVID-19. All livestreams of the show will include a button for viewers to donate.

“While admission is free, we’re really counting on YOU!” Cook said in a statement. “Remind the world resoundingly of your appreciation and generosity. Click that ‘Donate’ button and give whatever you can to support the incredible organizations — CORE and REFORM Alliance — who are there for us every day.”