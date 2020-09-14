Greater San Diego will turn hot this week, but the smoke and haze will fade

Smoke from the California wildfires continued to mute the sun throughout San Diego County on Sunday. But the smoke and haze will fade this week, only to be replaced by a short spell of hot weather.

San Diego will hit 83 degrees on Monday and 86 on Tuesday and Wednesday, says the National Weather Service. Ramona will reach 97 on Monday, 100 on Tuesday and 99 on Wednesday.

Oceanside will be cooler with a high of 73 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday.

“A weak sea breeze will moderate afternoon temperatures along the coast each day, with some patchy low clouds and fog possible nights and morning,” the weather service said in an advisory.

“Cooler weather will arrive late in the week with an incoming Pacific trough.”

The ocean has warned up. The sea surface temperature exceeded 70 in La Jolla Cove on Sunday and nearly hit 72 at Oceanside. The temperature at Chula Vista was 70.5 degrees.