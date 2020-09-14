Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Greater San Diego will turn hot this week, but the smoke and haze will fade

Smoke from the wildfires continued to mute the sun on Sunday at Coronado
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )
By Gary Robbins
Sep. 14, 2020
7:37 AM
Smoke from the California wildfires continued to mute the sun throughout San Diego County on Sunday. But the smoke and haze will fade this week, only to be replaced by a short spell of hot weather.

San Diego will hit 83 degrees on Monday and 86 on Tuesday and Wednesday, says the National Weather Service. Ramona will reach 97 on Monday, 100 on Tuesday and 99 on Wednesday.

Oceanside will be cooler with a high of 73 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday.

“A weak sea breeze will moderate afternoon temperatures along the coast each day, with some patchy low clouds and fog possible nights and morning,” the weather service said in an advisory.

“Cooler weather will arrive late in the week with an incoming Pacific trough.”

The ocean has warned up. The sea surface temperature exceeded 70 in La Jolla Cove on Sunday and nearly hit 72 at Oceanside. The temperature at Chula Vista was 70.5 degrees.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

