Comic-Con@Home: Here’s your Sunday schedule

On the last day of what would have been its 51st year, Comic-Con serves up a mix of familiar names like actor Nathan Fillion and comic book artist Kevin Eastman and his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

This year’s edition will happen virtually in what’s being billed as Comic-Con@Home because of COVID-19. All panels will be broadcast at Youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

Sunday, traditionally Comic-Con’s family-centric day, usually kicks off with “Supernatural,” but the TV show’s cast isn’t on the bill this year, though a panel later in the day — “Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRL” — has some loose ties to the show, which is currently in its last season on CW.

Here are some highlights with official descriptions courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.



Celebrating 80 Years of Will Eisner’s The Spirit

Will Eisner’s The Spirit was seen weekly by five million newspaper readers in the 1940s and 50s and has been continually in print for the 80 years since. The Spirit was famous for its imaginative storytelling, film noir style, unforgettable characters, and stories. Since then, Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Darwyn Cooke, and many others have tried to match Will Eisner’s creativity with their own versions of the The Spirit. Join moderator Danny Fingeroth (Stan Lee: A Marvelous Life; Will Eisner Week Chairman) and panelists Paul Levitz (Brooklyn Blood, Will Eisner: Champion of the Graphic Novel), Denis Kitchen (cartoonist, The Spirit publisher, Will Eisner’s agent and friend), and Dan Schkade (Lavender Jack, The Spirit artist) as they discuss The Spirit as Will Eisner wrote and drew him. Visit https://linktr.ee/willeisner for more info.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., YouTube link

From left, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Megan Fox as April O’Neil, Raphael and Donatello in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” (Industrial Light & Magic / Paramount Pictures)

First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie presents a bit of history of the making of this iconic film with panel guests producer Kim Dawson, writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck, and moderated by The Old Turtle Den’s creator Chris Castaneda.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., YouTube link

Imagination & Fun for Kids - The IDW Way!

Tune into this engaging exploration of comics and graphic novels for kids! Moderator and author Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel) joins some of the best storytellers in the IDW Publishing stable including Evan Stanley (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tony Fleecs (My Little Pony, Star Wars Adventures), plus graphic novel creators Kim Dwinell (Surfside Girls), Jared Cullum (Kodi), and Adam Tierney (Afraid of Everything) as they show kids how to unlock their creative potential!

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., YouTube link

Adventures in Spanish Voice Acting

Estimates place the Latin American dubbing market at 450 million consumers, and Mexico produces 65% of it. As entertainment providers look to profit in that area, they face the challenge of publishing in neutral Spanish to serve all countries equally. Hear the stories from Mexican voice actors Cristina Hernández (Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Padme Amidala), Sebastián Llapur (Darth Vader, Daffy Duck), and Claudia Motta (Bart Simpson, Pikachu) about the different obstacles they’ve had to overcome to become successful in this industry, and how Mexico is changing the way dubbing is done in Latin America. Hugo A. Castro (Gamacon founder and CEO) will moderate.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m., YouTube link



Bronies in the Post G4 Era

Eliana “Dexanth” Summers (founder, PonyFest Online), Cole “Simul” Daigneault (chair, Everfree Northwest), Andy “FableCharm” Reyes (chair, BABSCon), and Ted Visser (chairman, Pacific PonyCon), discuss the fandom of Hasbro’s My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic in its first year after the show’s finale. Moderated by James Udan (coordinator, San Diego Wikimedians User Group).

12 p.m. to 1 p.m., YouTube link

Kevin Eastman has recreated his studio at the San Diego Comic Art Gallery at NTC at Liberty Station (K.C. Alfred)

Kevin Eastman Panel

Talking TMNT, Drawing Blood, and answering some great fan questions! All with special guests, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, and David Avallone.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., YouTube link

Who’s the Best Doctor Who?

From Gallifrey to the Gaslamp District, Whovians have long debated the best Doctor Who. This opinionated panel settles the arguement. SD Who Con bring the lively discussion and ends in the result of a public vote by Who’s The Best podcast listeners over which of the 13 (or more) should take the title. Moderator Sandro Monetti (CNN International) is joined by Doctor Who fans Julie O’Malley (The Finder of Impossible Things), Kristi Schoeman (SD Who Con), Johny Dyer (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), Karen Glover (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), and River Alexandra Song (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.).

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., YouTube link

Actor Nathan Fillion ( / AP)

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m., YouTube link



LGBTQ comics and Popular Media for Young People

Comics and animation are universal mediums that have recently made huge leaps in presenting LGBTQ-inclusive stories and characters for young audiences. These groundbreaking successes have made unique creative opportunities for LGBTQ storytellers. A mix of animation and publishing storytellers discuss their projects and answer the questions: How do they approach LGBTQ content and characters for tweens & teens? What are the new and upcoming projects to watch for? And how do new LGBTQ creators find their voice and get their start? Join Prism Comics, moderator Cort Lane (Marvel Rising, Ultimate Spider-Man) and talented panelists Gina Gagliano (publishing director, Random House Graphic), Trung Le Nguyen aka Trungles (The Magic Fish, Twisted Romance), Alex Sanchez (You Brought Me The Ocean), Noelle Stevenson (Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance, DC Super Hero Girls), and Michael Vogel (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Young Justice) as they look at the world of LGBTQ storytelling for the young fans of today and creators of tomorrow.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m., YouTube link



Super Asian America

From blockbuster productions like Mulan and Shang Chi to streaming hits like The Half Of It, Asian Americans continue to make strides in media and representation. With race at the forefront of the national consciousness, from anti-racism protests to the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in a post-COVID world, it’s a poignant time to assess the state of Super Asian America. Join Racebending for our 10th annual (and first virtual) discussion of all things Super Asian American, featuring Peter Shinkoda (Daredevil), Deric Hughes (The Flash), Joy Regullano (White Fetish), and Bao Phi (Sông I Sing).

2 p.m. to 3 p.m., YouTube link



Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRL

Supernatural might be coming to the end but the incredible benefits that the SPNFamily brought to the world don’t have to. Join psychologists, Dr. Janina Scarlet (Supernatural Therapy), Dr. Lynn Zubernis (Family Don’t End With Blood), Dr. Billy San Juan (Supernatural Psychology), writers Deric Hughes (Arrow) and Henry Alberto (Little America) and Supernatural actors Rachel Miner, Ruth Connell, Lauren Tom, Andrea Drepaul, and Austin Basis as they discuss how we can continue to be hunters IRL even after the show ends, how we can stand up to injustice, face mental health challenges, and how we can Always Keep Fighting. Dustin McGinnis (Superhero Therapy podcast) moderates.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m., YouTube link