Comic-Con@Home: Here’s your Thursday schedule

The second day of the online-only Comic-Con@Home will feature big names and high-profile shows for everyone to view for free on YouTube.

Canceled because of COVID-19, Comic-Con International decided on broadcasting all panels at Youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

Thursday’s big draws are likely to be panels featuring high-profile shows on Amazon Prime, including “The Boys”, “Upload” and “Truth Seekers”. Also, CBS plans an extensive Star Trek panel with the casts of three shows, including Patrick Stewart.

Here are some highlights with official descriptions courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.

Star Trek Universe

Dominic Patten, Deadline’s senior editor, moderates the overall “Star Trek Universe” panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprises their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” Cast scheduled to appear, include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming Start Trek: Strange New World stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale. Act one of the table read will make its world premiere at Comic-Con@Home followed by a brief cast Q&A.

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series Star Trek: Picard, come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear includes Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

James Bond in Comics

A deep dive on Ian Fleming’s James Bond in comics past, present, and future. Special guest Steve Orlando (Supergirl) reveals his upcoming new series. Writers Greg Pak (Star Wars), Mark Russell (Flintstones), and Danny Lore (Ironheart) join to discuss the excitement and challenges of bringing the legendary spy to the page.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m., YouTube Link.



Truth Seekers

A new original supernatural horror comedy by Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by Empire magazine’s Chris Hewitt.

12 to 1 p.m., YouTube Link



Duncanville

Executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa discuss their favorite moments from the season and what they’re excited for in the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

12 to 1 p.m., YouTube Link



Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet.

12 to 1 p.m., YouTube Link



Utopia

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

1 to 2 p.m., YouTube Link



His Dark Materials

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HBO/BBC’s His Dark Materials concluded its debut season in December. Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) in a virtual panel discussion about the hit drama series which will be moderated by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.

Upload

Creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from season one, and tease what fans can expect in season two. The panel will be moderated by Engadget’s Cherlynn Low. Upload season one is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

2 to 3 p.m., YouTube Link



IDW’s G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Snake Eyes is back, with veteran comic book creator Rob Liefeld (New Mutants, X-Force, Youngblood) leading the charge! Get a first look at his take on the G.I. Joe character with Liefeld and moderator Jim Viscardi (ComicBook.com executive editor).

2 to 3 p.m., YouTube Link



SYFY: The Roast of Todd McFarlane

Comic-Con wouldn’t be Comic-Con without Todd McFarlane — the innovative artist and entrepreneur who is the subject of the brand new SYFY WIRE documentary film, Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t. Todd is known for (quite literally) breaking down barriers, so they thought they’d invite some of his industry friends along to break his chops. To celebrate the documentary and Todd’s achievements, join a panel of industry greats as they commend Todd on his contributions to the industry, while simultaneously poking fun at the man who essentially “raised hell” to get where he is today.

Humanoids Legacy

Famed creators Mark Waid, Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Russell, and Tula Lotay talk with Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger about the influence Humanoids has had on the comic book and film world for the last four decades. Moderated by Harley Salbacka.

3 to 4 p.m., YouTube Link



Superstore

The cast and showrunners of Superstore come together for a fun-filled hour stocked with their favorite shared moments over the past five years. Watch the cast celebrate Comic-Con from home, and treat fans with what to expect when the series returns next season on NBC. You never know what surprises are in store! Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

The Boys

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes - who are as popular as celebrities - abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

3 to 4 p.m., YouTube Link



Van Helsing

This panel will answer some fan questions, find out where Vanessa Van Helsing is, and take a closer look at her epic meeting with The Dark One in Metamorphosis. They will also discuss what it was like filming overseas, the challenges we’ve faced during COVID-19, and how Van Helsing is getting back on track for Season 5. Featuring: Kelly Overton - “Vanessa”, Jonathan Scarfe - “Axel”, Tricia Helfer - “The Dark One”, Jennifer Cheon Garcia - “Ivory”, Aleks Paunovic - “Julius”, Keeya King - “Violet”, Nicole Munoz - “Jack”, Jonathan Lloyd Walker - showrunner and executive producer, Chad Oakes - executive producer, Mike Frislev - executive producer, Morris Chapdelaine - producer/moderator.

5 to 6 p.m., YouTube Link

