We asked these San Diegans what Pride means to them. Here’s what they had to say

Brandan Robertson (Patrick Fore Photography)

Pride is the celebration that all of us who have been excluded for some part of our identity will resist the effort to make us conform, and will persist in letting the light of our truest selves shine forth for the world to behold. It is the feeling I have when I step into two of the most sacred spaces in my life — Missiongathering, my LGBTQ+ inclusive church, and Flicks, one of our local LGBTQ+ bars in Hillcrest. In both spaces, I get to show up exactly as I am — with all of my queerness and brokenness, all of my joy and my rough edges — and know that I will not only be welcomed, but embraced. Pride is our collective celebration of a more just and beautiful world that is just beyond our grasp, but that we are determined to see become a reality.

