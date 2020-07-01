A note about Pacific’s ‘Black &' takeover

When I joined Pacific just about a year ago, one of my goals was to have the magazine reflect the real San Diego — one made up of unique and diverse neighborhoods, with a mix of races, religions, economies and ages. I wanted anyone who came to our website or picked up our magazine to feel welcome.

Over the last several months, we have broadened our usual restaurant, pop culture and nightlife coverage to include some profiles of diverse local artists and Black-owned businesses.

But now, as people protest against police brutality and march in support of Black Lives Matter, we at Pacific are listening. We’ve been reflecting and having tough conversations and realized we still have so much work to do to make our site inclusive to Black, Indigenous people of color.

So today — and on the first of every month going forward — we’re honored to share our platform with Black & Magazine, a local publication that’s been covering stories for and about the Black community since 2018.

Black & Magazine is published and edited by Chida Rebecca, and she selected the main stories on our site today. They cover a range of topics from voting rights for parolees to a Black-owned business producing virtual events. There’s even some great relationship advice.

The first part of the of the articles are on Pacific, but please support the magazine by reading the full stories on the blackandmagazine site (links are found in the articles).

We’re excited to collaborate with Black & Magazine, and I hope readers from Black & continue to visit and engage with Pacific, too.