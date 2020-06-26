Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

‘June gloom’ will continue to loom at San Diego beaches

Oceanside has been experiencing a lot of gray days recently.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Robbins
June 26, 2020
11:15 AM
Share

There’s no immediate end in sight to the “June gloom” that’s lingered along the San Diego County coastline this week.

The National Weather Service says the sun won’t peak through the clouds at local beaches until late Friday -- if at all. Saturday isn’t looking much better. Then things could get worse.

“A deeper, stronger trough of low pressure dives down from Canada into the western US this weekend,” the weather service says in an advisory. “This will deepen the marine layer, bring cooler weather to all areas Sunday and Monday, produce some drizzle or even light showers west of the mountains Monday morning, and generate strong and gusty winds late Sunday in the mountains and deserts.

“The trough is unseasonably deep for late June, so temperatures will dive 10-20 degrees or so from Saturday to Monday. High temps inland will be 10-20 degrees below average, locally more.”

Here are the projected high temperatures:
San Diego: 72 on Friday and Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 68 on Monday. The average high is 71.
Oceanside: 70 on Friday, 71 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 68 on Monday.
Ramona: 86 on Friday, 84 on Saturday, 76 on Sunday, 72 on Monday.
Escondido: 80 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 73 on Sunday, 71 on Monday.
Alpine: 79 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 65 on Monday
Imperial Beach: 69 on Friday and Saturday, 68 on Sunday, 67 on Monday
Julian: 80 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 61 on Monday.
El Cajon: 81 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday, 72 on Monday

Ocean temp: The sea surface temperature at Scripps Pier in La Jolla reached 69 on Thursday. The seasonal range is 62-68.

Some good news: Forecaster Mark Moede says the long-term forecast appears to show good weather for the Fourth of July.

Latest
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

More on the Subject

Advertisement