‘June gloom’ will continue to loom at San Diego beaches

There’s no immediate end in sight to the “June gloom” that’s lingered along the San Diego County coastline this week.

The National Weather Service says the sun won’t peak through the clouds at local beaches until late Friday -- if at all. Saturday isn’t looking much better. Then things could get worse.

“A deeper, stronger trough of low pressure dives down from Canada into the western US this weekend,” the weather service says in an advisory. “This will deepen the marine layer, bring cooler weather to all areas Sunday and Monday, produce some drizzle or even light showers west of the mountains Monday morning, and generate strong and gusty winds late Sunday in the mountains and deserts.

“The trough is unseasonably deep for late June, so temperatures will dive 10-20 degrees or so from Saturday to Monday. High temps inland will be 10-20 degrees below average, locally more.”

Here are the projected high temperatures:

San Diego: 72 on Friday and Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 68 on Monday. The average high is 71.

Oceanside: 70 on Friday, 71 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 68 on Monday.

Ramona: 86 on Friday, 84 on Saturday, 76 on Sunday, 72 on Monday.

Escondido: 80 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 73 on Sunday, 71 on Monday.

Alpine: 79 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 65 on Monday

Imperial Beach: 69 on Friday and Saturday, 68 on Sunday, 67 on Monday

Julian: 80 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday, 61 on Monday.

El Cajon: 81 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday, 72 on Monday

Ocean temp: The sea surface temperature at Scripps Pier in La Jolla reached 69 on Thursday. The seasonal range is 62-68.

Some good news: Forecaster Mark Moede says the long-term forecast appears to show good weather for the Fourth of July.

