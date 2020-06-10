Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

2 North County events draw hundreds to honor Black lives

1/8
Martha Contreras speaks into a bullhorn as she leads a late afternoon Black Lives Matter protest north on Coast Highway 101 on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
2/8
Black Lives Matter protesters take up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
3/8
Black Lives Matter protesters take up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
4/8
A passer-by with his dog shows support as he drives past the large Black Lives Matter protest taking up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/8
Black Lives Matter protesters take up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
6/8
Black Lives Matter protesters take up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
7/8
Black Lives Matter protesters take up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. intersection on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.   (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
8/8
Two late afternoon cyclists wait for the green light as a large Black Lives Matter protest takes up all four corners of the Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Blvd. on June 9, 2020 in Encinitas, California.  (Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hundreds show up for peaceful demonstration

By Phil Diehl
Alex Riggins
June 10, 2020
9:40 AM
Share
NORTH COUNTY — 

Between 300 and 400 high school students met at Moonlight Beach on Tuesday afternoon and marched around the block to Coast Highway and Encinitas Boulevard in a peaceful demonstration for Black Lives Matter.

Later Tuesday evening another gathering was held in Rancho Peñasquitos.

Many of the participants were from Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, a private school that takes students from across the county, said one of the organizers of the event, Martha Contreras, a Carmel Valley resident who will be a senior in the fall.

“We wanted to bring it to North County,” she said.

She and her friend, Camille Chang, of Carlsbad, another soon-to-be senior, said they support the growing movement to cut funding for police departments and use the money for other purposes such as social services as a way to reduce crime.

“It’s all about creating a new system in which people are not oppressed and discriminated against,” Chang said. “We have to make an effort to change and rebuild.”

The group spent about an hour at the Coast Highway intersection, chanting “Say his name - George Floyd,” “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” and more.

Passing drivers honked their horns and raised their fists out open car windows in support. One sheriff’s deputy stopped and briefly chatted with participants.

Ken Schulenburg, owner of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, stepped outside his shop overlooking the corner to watch for a few minutes. “This is a good thing to see, young people getting involved. This generation is ready for a change.”

He said there have been three or four Black Lives Matter demonstrations at nearby Moonlight Beach in recent weeks, and they were all “peaceful and positive.”

Near the Rancho Peñasquitos Towne Center Tuesday evening, a few hundred demonstrators gathered for a candlelight vigil.

While the main group met on the grass on the northeast corner near the shopping center, several smaller groups stood at the other three corners of the busy intersection waving signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Equality for All.”

Many drivers honked as they passed the group.

A large portion of those who gathered held flowers, and on two corners the curbs were lined with candles, while on the sidewalk demonstrators had written messages in chalk such as “Remember Their Names” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

The rally in Rancho Penasquitos Tuesday evening.
(Alex Riggins)

LatestInstagram
Phil Diehl

Phil Diehl has been a reporter and editor in North County since 1989, and has written about city government, education, health care, military issues, nuclear power and more. He was the night city editor for the North County Times for about five years until it was purchased by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A graduate of West Virginia University, he began his newspaper career at the Parkersburg Sentinel in West Virginia. He lives in Carlsbad.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

More on the Subject

Advertisement