Hair salons, barbershops can reopen now, in Stage 3 of Newsom’s plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that counties can begin to reopen hair salons and barber shops, marking a transition to the third stage of a plan to ease his stay-at-home order as California nears 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With cases on track to nearly double in the month of May, the governor has pointed to steady hospitalizations and other metrics as proof that the state is bending the curve.

The move to resume salon services, under a county-by-county approach, adds to a growing list of activities, including in-person shopping and eating at restaurants, that Newsom has permitted at a regional or statewide level over the last month.

But even as the governor walked back his original March 19 stay-at-home order after some counties openly defied his rules, he warned that the virus will remain a threat in California for months to come.

“The reality is, this has just begun,” Newsom said. “It hasn’t ended. And while we are moving forward because of stabilization, because of the good work that’s been done by health officials all across this nation, all across the state of California specifically to suppress the spread of this virus, by no stretch of the imagination is this virus behind us.”

Newsom said counties that elected to reopen salons must meet the criteria to move ahead of the current statewide restrictions and require shops to take precautions to protect workers and patrons.

Haircuts, weaves, extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance, hair relaxing treatments, and color services will be allowed, according to a 10-page guidance document released by the state. Other work that require workers to touch a clients face, such as facials, eyelash and eyebrow services will remain suspended.

To date, Newsom said 47 out of 58 California counties had met the state’s regional standards, which include preparations to increase hospital capacity, testing and supplies of protective equipment.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases and more than half of its reported deaths, is one of 11 counties not yet allowed to push further in reopening.

At a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, officials debated whether to work with the state to allow individual cities to progress at different speeds. Some supervisors say such a patchwork plan is necessary to help businesses survive; others argue that it poses problems.

“We have to express extreme caution,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

The governor unveiled the new directive for salons the day after his administration issued statewide guidelines for religious services, calling on houses of worship to limit attendance to 25% of capacity, conduct health screenings of congregants and take other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Amid mounting pressure from protesters and President Trump, state health officials strongly recommended that churches continue remote services to protect the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

The Newsom administration on Monday also allowed retail stores to reopen in California, shifting away from an earlier patchwork approach that permitted in-person shopping only in counties that met the state’s criteria.

Retailers are advised to limit the number of patrons in stores at one time, to urge the use of face masks by employees and customers, and to provide hand sanitizer, in addition to other guidelines.

Under Newsom’s original four-stage reopening plan, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other grooming services, gyms, sports competitions in empty stadiums and religious services were slated to reopen in Stage 3. The governor made no mention Tuesday of sports returning or gyms opening, which is expected to begin later on in the third stage.

The fourth and final stage would mark the end of the stay-at-home order and all restrictions, allowing people to return to concerts and sporting events, which the governor previously noted was unlikely to occur until a vaccine became widely available.

As of Tuesday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California had reached 96,678 while 3,773 people had died, according to the L.A. Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Times staff writer Colleen Shalby contributed to this report.