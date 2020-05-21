Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Alicia Keys postpones her ALICIA World Tour 2020, including San Diego concert

la-et-alicia-keys-regular-heroes-amazon-coronavirus
Alicia Keys has pulled the plug on her 2020 world concert tour. Her new album has also been pushed back.
(Amazon)

The La Jolla resident’s concert is the latest to be postponed or canceled at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

By George Varga
May 21, 2020
3:20 PM
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has postponed her ALICIA World Tour 2020 — including her Sept. 11 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU concert — because of the coronavirus.

A 15-time Grammy Award winner and new La Jolla resident, Keys was scheduled to kick off her tour June 5 in Ireland and be on the road until a Sept. 22 concert in Miami. No new dates have been announced.

“We’ve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going,” Keys tweeted on Thursday.

“We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount ... you can’t believe how bummed out I am that we have to postpone the ALICIA world tour. Just trust me and know that I can’t wait to be with you. I miss you so much.”

In March, Keys postponed the book tour for her memoir, “More Myself: A Journey.” The release of her new album, “Alicia,” has also been pushed back. Keys has hosted the Grammy Awards for the past two years.

Her concert at SDSU is the latest at the outdoor venue to fall through because of the pandemic, following the cancellation of June shows there by AJR, Barenaked Ladies and Melanie Martinez.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for Keys’ postponed September show in San Diego. Live Nation, the San Diego concert’s, promoter has yet to announce the postponement of her tour or to issue any information about refunds.

George Varga
