Green Day postpones Hella Mega U.S. stadium tour, while Motley Crue reunion tour is in doubt

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. His band’s 2020 Hella Mega tour has been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Both tours include back-to-back San Diego shows at Petco Park in July

By George Varga
May 19, 2020
9:48 AM
After postponing the European leg of their Hella Mega summer stadium tour earlier this spring, Green Day, Fall out Boy and Weezer on Tuesday postponed the rest of their 2020 world tour until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed shows include a July 24 San Diego concert at Petco Park.

In a statement posted on social media, the three bands wrote: “Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year. We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Motley Crue reunion tour with Def Leppard and several other bands, which includes a July 23 Petco Park show, appears to also be in doubt. The veteran hair-metal band last week released a statement suggesting The Stadium Tour, as they are billing it, would be pushed back.

The statement reads: “We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we’ve been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We cant wait to see you all again.”

As of this writing, tickets are still on sale for the Petco Park concerts by Green Day and Motley Crue, and no official information has been issued regarding refunds.

George Varga
Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.
