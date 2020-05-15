Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Maroon 5 postpones 2020 tour until 2021

Adam Levine of Maroon 5
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic cancels the tour, which was set to open in San Diego and also included Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor

By George Varga
May 15, 2020
2 PM
Maroon 5’s entire spring and summer tour, which was scheduled to open May 30 at San Diego’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, has been pushed back until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released Friday morning on the band’s behalf reads: “All dates currently rescheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020, are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. Maroon 5 is looking forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year.”

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine said.

The Friday morning statement announcing the postponement does not mention the now-scuttled tour’s two opening acts, Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor. As of this writing, tickets are still on sale at livenation.com for Maroon 5’s tour-opening May 30 San Diego show, despite its postponement.

The Friday statement indicates “all tickets for the postponed tour dates will remain valid and honored once new dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

It does not mention refunds, which presumably will also be available at point of purchase.

As of this writing, tickets for the May 31 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre concert by Daryl Hall and John Oates are still on sale. The two other May concerts at the venue, Brad Paisley on May 17 and Journey and The Pretenders on May 24, were both canceled some time ago.

George Varga
