County lifts restrictions on ocean access

Face coverings also now required for all residents

By Lyndsay Winkley
April 24, 2020
4:16 PM
San Diego County officials on Friday announced restrictions that limited ocean access will be lifted, paving the way for cities across the region to reopen beaches as soon as Monday.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stressed that individual jurisdictions will need to decide for themselves when and how they open their beaches. City’s can also choose to be more restrictive.

“We certainly understand the special importance the ocean has to our community, to our society, to our way of life,” Fletcher said. “It’s where we swim, surf and recreate. The ocean is a symbol of who we are as San Diegans, and it’s appropriate at this point that we open limited access to the ocean.”

The change to the region’s public health order goes into effect on Monday and reopens the ocean to swimming, surfing, kayaking and paddleboarding. The decision does not apply to state beaches and parking lots will remain closed.

Certain things will remain banned like group activities and boating. While residents can walk and run along the beach, they cannot sit or lie down.

“We believe that we can take this step and this action in a way that does not compromise our efforts to protect public health, but we need the public’s help to ensure compliance,” Fletcher said.

Officials are also mandating that residents who leave their homes must wear a face covering if they are going to be within 6 feet of an individual who is not a housemate.

“We believe this is going to be a part of life in the new normal,” Fletcher said. “Until such time that we have a vaccine or a widely available therapeutic drug, there are going to be parts of life that are going to change. And getting used to having a face covering when you leave your house — that’s going to be a part of the change.”

Lyndsay Winkley
