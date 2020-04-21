Here’s a full list of the San Diego parks that are open

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that some neighborhood parks would be reopened for individual use.

The full list is available here.

While residents are now able to visit their corner parks to walk, jog or hike, certain activities are still banned.

Community members are not allowed to recreate with people they don’t live with and should continue to practice social distancing. Residents are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

City officials said residents should only visit parks that are easy to walk to as parking lots remain closed. Beaches, boardwalks and city-operated golf courses remain closed, as well.

Additionally: