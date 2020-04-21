Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Here’s a full list of the San Diego parks that are open

Chicano Park
Chicano Park is one of the San Diego parks that has reopened. All visitors should continue to practice social distancing rules and wear face masks.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Lyndsay Winkley
April 21, 2020
10:49 AM
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that some neighborhood parks would be reopened for individual use.

The full list is available here.

While residents are now able to visit their corner parks to walk, jog or hike, certain activities are still banned.

Community members are not allowed to recreate with people they don’t live with and should continue to practice social distancing. Residents are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

City officials said residents should only visit parks that are easy to walk to as parking lots remain closed. Beaches, boardwalks and city-operated golf courses remain closed, as well.

Additionally:

  • Cowles Mountain and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve Trail remain closed, but many other open trails within open space parks are available for use.
  • Comfort stations at local parks are available for use.
  • Many park amenities remain closed including: parking lots, recreation centers, swimming pools, school district joint use areas, dog off-leash areas, bicycle pump tracks, skate parks, visitor centers, nature centers and campgrounds.
  • Balboa Park Central Mesa and all museums will remain closed. Portions of Morley Field and passive sections of the East and West Mesa are open.
  • Mission Bay Park will remain closed.
Lyndsay Winkley
Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in July 2012, covering crime and public safety news. She previously covered Del Mar and the fairgrounds as well as other North County news. Before joining the U-T, Lyndsay worked for several South County Patch sites. A graduate of SDSU, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and the California College Media Association for her college work in investigative and breaking news.
