Liberty Call Distilling is giving away hand sanitizer this weekend

LibertyCallDistillingSanitizer3.jpg
Liberty Call Distilling has pivoted its operations to hand sanitizer production due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Courtesy photo)

The Barrio Logan distillery, which has shifted all operations to producing hand sanitizer, is offering free bottles to San Diegans on Saturday and Sunday

By Sara ButlerStaff Writer  
April 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Running out of hand sanitizer? Liberty Call Distilling has some bottles to share.

In response to COVID-19, the Barrio Logan craft distillery has shifted 100 percent of its operations to creating sanitizer. And this weekend, Liberty Call Distilling is giving away free 4 oz. spray bottles of it.

The doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. However, get there early, as product will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

20200329_091806.jpg
The Barrio Logan distillery will be giving away bottles of hand sanitizer to the public this weekend.
(Courtesy photo)

This is the second weekend that Liberty Call Distilling has put on a public giveaway. Social distancing will be practiced during the event, and guests are encouraged to wear face masks due to California public health orders.

Though the local distillery and restaurant is not currently serving alcohol or food -- or fulfilling to-go or delivery orders -- its signature Constitution Bourbon is still available to buy online, with free shipping or free pick-up this weekend.

For updates about additional giveaways, follow Liberty Call Distilling on Instagram @LibertyCallDistilling.

Liberty Call Distilling,1985 National Ave., #1131, Barrio Logan

Sara Butler
Sara has always been two things: a writer and a San Diegan.
