Humphreys reschedules concerts because of coronavirus, while Belly Up postpones re-opening date

The coronavirus has forced Humphreys Concerts by the Bay to postpone or cancel most of its April and May shows. The pandemic, which this week prompted the closure of all bars and nightclubs in California, has also caused the Belly Up to move back its planned April 1 re-opening date to April 16, although that date could change.

The 2020 Humphreys season-opening show by rapper Lupe Fiasco on April 3 has been moved to June 26. The April 10 performance by Mika has also been canceled, along with the rest of the Lebanese-born pop singer’s entire North and South American tour dates.

The full list of the 10 postponed or canceled concerts at Humphreys appears below. These 10 dates are part of 22 previously announced national tours that include stops at Humphreys. The 10 represent just a fraction of the full 2020 season schedule for the 1,450-capacity outdoor Shelter Island venue, which this year celebrates its 39th anniversary.

Exactly when the 2020 season will launch remains to be determined, as does the date when this year’s entire lineup will be disclosed. Earlier this month, the scheduled March 29 announcement of the full Humphreys’ roster was pushed back to April 12 because of the coronavirus. It is possible the announcement may be pushed back further.

Advertisement

“It’s our goal to re-schedule all of our April and May shows,” said Humphreys Vice President Bobbi Brieske. “The artists are pretty much dictating when they’re going to announce (new dates).”

As of now, two April and two May concerts have been canceled at Humphreys, while six have been postponed. Tickets for the canceled dates may be refunded at point of purchase.

The Belly Up, meanwhile, closed following a March 12 concert by the San Diego band Hot Snakes and announced that all of its remaining March concerts are being rescheduled.

However, a recent post on the Belly Up’s website indicates the 600-capacity Solana Beach venue will now remain closed until at least April 16.

Advertisement

The post reads: “Due to the serious concerns surrounding COVID-19, and the recent government mandates curtailing larger events, Belly Up is closed through April 16, 2020. This date may change subject to on-going reassessment. Our team is working diligently to reschedule as many of the affected shows as possible and we appreciate your patience while we sort through this massive disruption.

“When a show is rescheduled, we will notify those ticket holders immediately upon confirmation of a new date, and you won’t need to do anything further — your tickets will be honored for the new date. In the event we are unable to reschedule an artist, we will notify those ticket holders immediately and a refund will be issued.

“Please also note that we will continue to have great shows confirming and going on-sale for the future while we wait for the dust to settle, so please be on the lookout for those announcements. We will keep updates coming via our website, email, and social channels. Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers, staff, and artists. We are doing everything we can to buckle down and navigate these unfortunate circumstances, and we are grateful for your support.”

Friday, April 3: Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor, with Justin Sky (postponed until June 26)

Thursday, April 9: Mika (canceled)

Friday, April 10: Hot Chip, with LA Priest (postponed until Oct. 9)

Wednesday, April 15: Marina (canceled)

Advertisement

Friday, April 24: The Cult (postponed until Oct. 22)

Thursday, April 30: Echo & The Bunnymen (postponed until Sept. 10)

Saturday, May 2: An Evening with Judy Collins, with Kirsten Maxwell (postponed until Aug. 14)

Tuesday, May 12: Boz Scaggs, (postponed until Sept. 6)

Sunday, May 17: Christopher Cross, (canceled)

Saturday, May 30: Brian Culbertson (canceled)

For a full list of the 2020 concerts at Humphreys announced so far, go to: humphreysconcerts.com