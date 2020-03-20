Tired of streaming Netflix? Tune into Anya Marina and Matt Pond PA’s online concert

If you’re looking for something to do during self-quarantine this weekend other than binge-watching TV or scrolling through Instagram, take a break and go to a concert.

OK, so you can’t actually leave your house or apartment to attend a concert during the coronavirus pandemic. But you can enjoy a live show from home, via singer-songwriter Anya Marina and indie rock group Matt Pond PA.

Anya Marina worked as a radio DJ in San Diego and L.A. (Shervin Lainez)

Marina got her musical start in San Diego, writing and performing songs at local open mics like Java Joe’s and Lestat’s before establishing her name and opening up for the likes of Jason Mraz. She also worked as a radio DJ at FM 94/9.

Since then, she’s released multiple albums and EPs, and her songs have been featured in numerous TV shows and movies, most famously in “Grey’s Anatomy.” She also stars in an award-winning web series, “Anya Marina: Indie-pendent Woman.”

Though she’s currently living in New York City, she’s bringing her talents back to San Diego -- and all cities -- on Saturday, March 21.

Marina is teaming up with Matt Pond and Chris Hansen -- two of the musicians in the Pennsylvania-native band Matt Pond PA to perform an online concert during the self-quarantine.

The living room show, which starts at 5 p.m. PST, will also include a Q&A session with the musicians. You can watch the live via YouTube Live on a computer or mobile device.

Matt Pond PA is Matt Pond (left) and Chris Hansen. (Courtesy of the artist)

Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite. After purchasing, concertgoers will receive a confirmation email (from Eventbrite) on Saturday with additional information about how to stream the show.