Rolling Stones postpones ‘No Filter’ tour, scheduled to kick off in San Diego this spring

Many fans who scored sought-after tickets to the Rolling Stones concert in San Diego will be disappointed as the English rock band announced that its “No Filter” tour, which was scheduled to kick off at SDCCU Stadium on May 8, will be no more.

For the time being, all 15 tour dates have been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Stones’ announcement follows in the footsteps of Pearl Jam, the first major music act to postpone its 2020 tour due to concerns about the virus.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the Stones said in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

After its San Diego concert, the band had tour stops planned for Vancouver (BC), Minneapolis, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Louisville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Charlotte, Tampa and Atlanta.

The “No Filter” tour is put on by AEG Presents, one of the leading promoters in the entertainment industry. AEG encourages those planning on attending the Stone’s show to hold onto their original tickets and await further instruction. For more information and updates, visit rollingstones.com.

On March 12, AEG confirmed that it is suspending all events through March – as well as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival in April – but this latest news may foreshadow the postponement of additional tours scheduled past April.

This is the second year in a row that the Rolling Stone has postponed a tour. In 2019, the band paused its North American tour when Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. However, the shows were rescheduled and resumed once Jagger’s health recovered a few months later.

SDCCU Stadium, where the Stones were scheduled to perform, has not released a statement about any additional event cancellations or postponements. Formally known as Qualcomm Stadium, the Mission Valley venue has a 70,00-plus capacity.

However, Pechanga Arena San Diego, which has a 12,000-plus capacity, announced it is canceling or postponing all March and April events. Local music venues Soda Bar and the Casbah also confirmed on March 16 that they have officially shut down until they are told it is safe to reopen.