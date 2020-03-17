Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

Local restaurants offering take out and delivery during coronavirus pandemic

The Fuego menu highlights the greatest hits from Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s new global barbecue restaurant International Smoke.
(Courtesy photo)
By Sara Butler
Jennifer Ianni
March 17, 2020
5:10 PM
Share

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diegans still gotta eat. And right now, local restaurants need your support more than ever. While not a comprehensive list, here are some spots that are still open for business and ready to feed you.

Also, please note that while dining in is off the table, these eateries are offering take-out, curbside pickup and delivery, either internally or through third party vendors like DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub and more.

The situation is ever-changing, so please confirm availability with the restaurant’s website and social media channels. Also note that some are limiting hours of availability and menu items.

We’ll be updating this list as we can.

Advertisement

AleSmith Brewing Company, Miramar
To-go beer and curbside pickup available. Gift shop open.
alesmith.com

Amplified Aleworks
East Village: beer and entire menu available to go.
Pacific Beach: only beer to go.
amplifiedales.com

Azucar, Ocean Beach
Grab and go. No cash.
iloveazucar.com

Bahn Thai, Hillcrest
To go only.
bahnthai.net

Advertisement

Bar 1502 at OB Noodle House, Ocean Beach
To go only.
obnoodlehouse.com

Bar Kindred, South Park
Temporarily closed, but will reopen shortly with a “greatest hits” menu offered to go. Curbside pickup available.
barkindred.com

BANKERS HILL Bar and Restaurant, Bankers Hill
To go and delivery available. Curbside pickup also available. Complimentary dessert for all pick up orders!
bankershillsd.com

Bayside Landing, Pacific Beach
To go and delivery only.
baysidelanding.com

Bencotto, Little Italy
Phone orders available for pick up at sister restaurant Monello. Delivery available.
lovebencotto.com

Best Pizza & Brew, all locations
To go and delivery only.
bestpizzaandbrew.com

BFD, University Heights
Take out, curbside pickup and delivery.
bfdsandiego.com

Brazilian Bowls, Pacific Beach
Take out and delivery.
brbowls.com

Advertisement

Breakfast Republic (all locations)
Take out and delivery.
breakfastrepublic.com

Buona Forchetta (all locations)
To-go and delivery from a condensed menu. Wines are 30 percent off. Delivery only available in the following neighborhoods: South Park, Golden Hill, North Park, Point Loma, Encinitas, Leucadia and Coronado. Matteo will close its dining room, but keep its marketplace open.
buonaforchettasd.com

Campfire, Carlsbad
Both Campfire and sister restaurant Jeune et Jolie are temporarily closing, but will be offering “Camp Jeune,” to-go family meals, beginning March 18. Pick up only.
thisiscampfire.com

Cardellino, Mission Hills
Take out only.
cardellinosd.com

Carlsbad Brewing, Carlsbad
Take out only.
carlsbadbrewingco.beer

Cesarina, Point Loma
To go and delivery.
cesarinarestaurant.com

Ciao Ristorante Italiano, Vista
To go and delivery (free within a 10-mile radius).
ciao2.com

City Tacos, all locations
To go only. On March 17, all pick up orders will be donation-based, with the donations split among staff. Closing indefinitely after.
citytacossd.com

Advertisement

Civico 1845, Little Italy
Starting March 17, Civico 1845 will be closed. However, along with Il Dandy, a condensed lunch and dinner menu will be available for delivery in certain zip codes. Wine delivery also available.
civico1845.com

Cloak & Petal, Little Italy
Take-out only; see menu online. Available from 4 to 8 p.m. Delivery coming soon.
cloakandpetal.com

Common Stock, Bankers Hill
Pick up and delivery Delivery provided by staff. For every to-go order placed on their site, a sandwich or salad will be donated to an industry member in need.
eatcommonstock.com

Crossroads Deli, La Jolla
Sandwiches and bulk meats, cheeses and soups available to go.
ljxdeli.com

Crushed, Pacific Beach
To go and delivery.
barcrushed.com

Del Lusso Napoletana Pizzeria, Carlsbad
To go orders only. On March 17, anyone 60+ living in Rancho Carrillo or Bressi Ranch gets a free pizza and salad (to go) from 4-6 p.m.
dellussopizza.com

Ebisu Sushi, Hillcrest
Take out and delivery. Check their Instagram page for latest updates (@ebisusushi).
ebisusushisd.com

Encinitas Ale House, Encinitas
Take out, curbside pickup and delivery available. Heart-shaped pizzas offered to put a smile on your face in these trying times.
encinitasalehouse.com

Enclave Adventurous Super Food, Scripps Ranch
“Immunity Boosting Meal Packages” are now available; prices vary. Options include breakfasts, dinners, soups, salads, snacks and tea/elixirs. Order online by Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. for Monday, March 23 delivery.
adventuroussuperfood.com

Extraordinary Desserts, Little Italy and Bankers Hill
Take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery only. See its “From the Kitchen” menu online and place an order via phone. Vegan options available.
extraordinarydesserts.com

Fall Brewing, North Park
To go. 30% off beer, growlers and merchandise.
fallbrewingcompany.com

Farmer’s Bottega, Mission Hills
Take-out brunch menu available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead to place order.
farmersbottega.com

Fast Times, Clairemont
Take out only.
fasttimessd.com

Fig Tree Cafe, Pacific Beach and Liberty Station
To go orders only. Walk-in or call ahead.
figtreeeatery.com

Fish Shop, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas
Call ahead for a take-out order. Delivery also available.
thefishshops.com

Harney Sushi, Old Town and Oceanside
Take out and delivery available.
harneysushi.com

Hive Sushi Lounge, East Village
Take out and delivery. Family-style portions available.
hivesushilounge.com

Hodads, all locations
To go only.
hodadies.com

Holy Matcha, North Park and East Village
Bottled matcha horchata available to go. Full menu available for delivery on third-party apps.
holymatchasd.com

Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Rancho Bernardo
Take out and delivery.
hunanchineseca.com

Il Dandy, Bankers Hill
Along with Civico 1845, a condensed menu will be available for delivery in certain zip codes. Pick-up available at Il Dandy only. Wine delivery also available.
ildandyrestaurant.com

Iron Pig Alehouse, Pacific Beach
Delivery and curbside pick-up available, including St. Patty’s Day corned beef and cabbage.
ironpigalehouse.com

International Smoke, Del Mar
Store pick-up and delivery only. Meal packages, which feed four to eight people, are also available.
internationalsmoke.com

J&T Thai Street Food, Morena
Delivery and to go available. Mobile pay and credit/debit cards preferred to limit contact with cash.
jtthaistreetfood.com

Jeune et Jolie, Carlsbad
Both Jeune et Jolie and sister restaurant Campfire are temporarily closing, but will be offering “Camp Jeune,” to-go family meals, beginning March 18. Pick up only.
jeune-jolie.com

Jimmy Carter’s Mexican Cafe, Bankers Hill
Curbside pick up and delivery by staff available for $3 to Mission Hills, Hillcrest, Bankers Hill, downtown/Little Italy, North Park and University Heights.
jimmycartersmexicancafe.com

Matteo, South Park
Dining room is closed, but their marketplace is still open and offering fresh pasta, sauce, bread and more to go.
buonaforchettasd.com/matteo

Metl Bar & Restaurant, Gaslamp
Take out and delivery available with curbside pickup offered.
metlsd.com

Mike Hess Brewing, all locations
Beer available for pickup at North Park, Ocean Beach, Imperial Beach and Walnut Creek locations. Tacos available at Imperial Beach only. Call 10 minutes prior to pickup so order can be prepared.
mikehessbrewing.com

Mitch’s Seafood, Point Loma
To go and curbside pickup available. Certain items (Clam Chowder and Fishermen’s Stew in a cup, bowl or quart; bread; ceviche and salads) available for pick-up without advance ordering.
mitchsseafood.com

Monello, Little Italy
Special to go menu available for pickup. Delivery also available.
lovemonello.com

One Door North, North Park
Full menu available to-go, as well as “take and bake” pizzas and bottles of wine. All bottles under $50 are 50 percent off to-go. Curbside pickup also available.
onedoornorthsd.com

Original 40 Brewing Company, North Park
Take-out only at window service. Full menu available, including to-go growlers, crowlers and bottles.
original40brewing.com

Parma Cucina Italiana, Hillcrest
Take-out only. Delivery will be available soon.
parmaitaliankitchen.com

Phil’s BBQ, all locations
Take-out and delivery only. For bulk-orders over 10 people, call the catering office at 619.814.0050.
philsbbq.net

Pho Ca Doh (all locations)
All seven locations closed for dine-in. Curbside pickup and delivery only from Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo, Poway and Mission Valley locations. Full menu available.
facebook.com/PHOCADAOMIRAMESA/

Ponces, Kensington and Del Sur
Take-out and delivery only.
poncesrestaurant.com

Pop Pie Co., University Heights
To-go, take out and delivery only. Curbside pickup available.
poppieco.com

Puesto (all locations)
All locations closed. Check social media for updates.
eatpuesto.com

Raglan Public House
To-go orders only.
raglanpublichouse.com

Rare Society, University Heights
Starting on Wednesday, March 18 steaks, sides, wine and ice cream are available for curbside pick-up. Online ordering link coming soon.
raresocietysd.com

Regents Pizza, La Jolla
Pick-up and delivery only. “No Touch Delivery” and “No Touch Pick Up” available with credit and debit card purchases. Full menu available.
regentspizza.com

Rockin’ Baja, all locations
To-go and delivery only. Curbside pick-up orders are 25 percent off when called-in directly; restrictions apply. Menu will feature changing daily specials.
rockinbaja.com

Salt and Straw, Little Italy
Take-out and delivery only. Sampling and scooping is temporarily unavailable.
saltandstraw.com

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza (all locations)
Take-out and delivery only. Full menu available.
Sammyspizza.com

Shank & Bone, North Park
Take-out only. Full menu available.
shankandbone.com

Sisters Pizza, Bankers Hill
Take out and delivery only. $10 off wine bottles to-go.
sisterspizzasd.com

Small Bar & Grill, University Heights
Carry-out only menu, which will change daily. Curbside pickup only. No alcohol orders.
smallbarsd.com

Social Tap, East Village
Take-out only at a new, walk-up service window. Free St. Patrick’s Day shirt with $50 orders (while supplies last). St. Patty’s Day meal special also available via email request; see Facebook page for details.
socialtapeatery.com

Solare, Liberty Station
To-go, curbside and delivery only. Staff is also answering food and cooking questions via social media during restaurant closure.
solarelounge.com

Spill the Beans, Gaslamp
Pick-up only for coffee, drinks, bagels and breakfast sandwiches.
spillthebeanssd.com

Stella Jean’s, University Heights
Pints of ice cream available for takeout or local delivery.
instagram.com/stellajeansicecream

Sugar Factory, Gaslamp
Delivery only. Full menu available.
theatrebox.com/sugar-factory-american-brasserie

Sundara, Ocean Beach
Take-out and delivery (directly from restaurant) only. Prepay online for curbside or home delivery; specify this preference in the notes section of order.
sundaracuisine.com

Sushi Lounge, Poway, Encinitas and Point Loma
Take-out only. Curbside pickup available upon request.
sushiloungesd.com

Supannee House of Thai, Point Loma
Take-out for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 8 p.m.) only.
sdthai.com

Sweetfin, Del Mar and La Jolla
Delivery only through Sweetfin app, website or third-party.
sweetfin.com

Tajima (all locations)
To-go orders can be placed online via the Tajima website.
tajimasandiego.com

Tambayan Filipino Bbq & Grill, Spring Valley
Call-in, take-out and delivery only. Now closed Monday and Tuesday.
tambayan-filipino-bbq-grill.business.site

The Promiscuous Fork, La Jolla
Take-out or delivery only.
thepromiscuousfork.com

The Rose Wine Bar, South Park
Closed until further notice. Wine delivery available via Instagram DM.
therosewinebar.com

The Smoking Goat, North Park
Full menu available to-go, as well as curbside pickup.
thesmokinggoatrestaurant.com

The Spot, La Jolla
To-go orders only from condensed menu. No bar orders.
thespotonline.com

Thorn Street Brewing, North Park, Barrio Logan and Mission Hills
Tasting rooms temporarily closed and hope to reopen on March 30. Barrio Logan drive-thru will re-open to purchase six-packs to-go (weekdays only).
thorn.beer

Toast Gastrobrunch, Carlsbad
Take-out and delivery only. Full menu available.
Toastgastrobrunch.com

Working Class, North Park
To-go and delivery only.
workingclasssd.com

Vista Village Pub, Vista
To-go only and possible delivery upon request.
pubvistaca.com

LatestRestaurantsEat | Drink
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
Sara Butler
Follow Us
Sara has always been two things: a writer and a San Diegan.
Jennifer Ianni
Follow Us
More on the Subject
Advertisement