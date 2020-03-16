Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
The Casbah, Soda Bar have closed due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Mays
File photo of the Casbah owner Tim Mays posing outside of the live music venue and bar in midtown, which is temporarily shut down.
(Jarrod Valliere / U-T)

Both live music venues will stop operations indefinitely.

By Sara ButlerStaff Writer  
March 16, 2020
4:16 PM


On Sunday afternoon, the Casbah in midtown and Soda Bar in Normal Heights both announced the live music venues have shut their doors for the time being.

“We want to help bring about a quick end to the pandemic and keep our employees, artists and patrons safe and healthy. We look forward to rocking again as soon as it is safe to do so,” Casbah co-owner Tim Mays said in a statement.

He added that in an effort to help the venue’s employees negatively impacted by the closure, The Casbah will run an online merchandise sale, with all proceeds benefiting the workers.

Shows that were scheduled to take place include The Mattson 2, Algiers, Baby Bushka and Mighty Oakes.

In an email to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Soda Bar’s co-owner, Cory Stier, said the venue will remain closed until told it is safe to resume operations.

Check the Casbah and Soda Bar’s websites for information about upcoming event cancellations or postponements.

Sara Butler
Sara has always been two things: a writer and a San Diegan.
