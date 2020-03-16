Here’s what’s closed, canceled or postponed in San Diego because of the coronavirus

From schools and entertainment to sports and conventions, here’s a roundup of what has been affected
Concerns about the coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, have prompted a surge of postponed and canceled events across San Diego County as well as neighboring counties. A list of those impacted events appears below. It will be updated as information becomes available.
Arts and entertainment
- San Diego Zoo (through the end of March)
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through the end of March)
- Legoland (through the end of March)
- USS Midway Museum (through the end of March)
- Coachella (postponed until Oct. 9-11, 16-18)
- Stagecoach (postponed until Oct. 23-25)
- San Diego Rep (all performances through end of March)
- San Diego Symphony (all performances through end of March)
- La Jolla Playhouse (all performances through end of March)
- La Jolla Music Society (all performances through end of March)
- San Diego Opera (all performances through end of March)
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s downtown location (closed until further notice)
- San Diego Music Awards at House of Blues (March 23, postponed; SDMA showcase concerts will take place as scheduled, between March 17 and 21, at local bars and nightclubs)
- Old Globe (all performances through end of March)
- Cygnet Theatre (all performances until April 16)
- New Village Arts Theatre (postponed indefinitely)
- North Coast Rep (all performances for the time being)
- Lamb’s Players Theatre (all performances through April 1)
- Patio Playhouse (all performances through end of March)
- OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. (all performances at least through March 15)
- OnStage Playhouse (all performances until April 2)
- UC San Diego Art Power (all performances until May 12)
- Warwick’s (all author readings through end of March)
- Pechanga Resort Casino (all concerts through end of April are postponed)
- Poway Center for the Performing Arts (all performances through end of March)
- San Diego Latino Film Festival (postponed)
- Broadway/San Diego: “Frozen” (postponed)
- André Rieu at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 18, canceled)
- La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: War Reqiuem (canceled)
- ArtPower (all performances through May 10)
- Celine Dion at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 31, postponed)
- Flogging Molly at Harrah’s Resort SoCal (March 12, canceled)
- “Whose Live Anyway” at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 12, canceled)
- Will Ferrell at Balboa Theatre (March 17, canceled)
- Best of Broadway at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 13-14, canceled)
- Livingston Taylor at Humphreys Backstage Live (March 15, canceled)
- Joan Osborne, The Weepies at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (April 3, canceled)
- Belly Up (all performances through end of March)
- Music Box (all performances through end of March)
- House of Blues (all main concert-hall shows are postponed or canceled through April 9)
- Dizzy’s (weekend of March 14-15)
- Choral Consortium of San Diego (all performances through end of March)
- Sacra/Profana at St. James by-the-sea Episcopal Church (March 22, postponed)
- The Magnolia (all performances through end of March)
- Pearl Jam at Viejas Arena (April 16, postponed)
- Lauren Daigle at Pechanga Arena San Diego (April 16, postponed until Oct. 17)
- Balboa Park Carousel (closed through end of March)
- Live & Up Close theatre and Heritage Event Center events (through March)
- Oxford Social Club at the Pendry (temporarily closed)
- The Living Coast Discovery Center (through April 5)
- A Tribute to Queens of Africa by Runoko Rashidi (March 14, canceled)
- Centro Cultural de la Raza (large events, fundraisers canceled through March)
- Fandango at the Wall at Copley Symphony Hall (postponed from March 14 to May 30)
- Observatory North Park (check website for specific cancellations)
- San Diego New Music (postponed)
- Bach Collegium San Diego Bach at noon (March 25, postponed)
- California Ballet’s “Beer & Ballet” (canceled)
- Bodhi Tree Concerts’ Songs of Suffrage (March 29, postponed)
- Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial (effective March 16)
- San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum (effective March 14 through April 5)
Balboa Park
- Balboa Park Carousel
- Fleet Science Center
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- Museum of Photographic Arts
- San Diego Art Institute
- San Diego Air and Space Museum
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- San Diego History Center
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Museum of Man
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- Spanish Village Art Center
- Timken Museum of Art
- WorldBeat Center
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego municipal public swimming pools (through April 6)
Casinos
- Casino Pauma, Pauma Valley (through March 31)
- Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center (through March 31)
- Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula (through March 31)
Churches
- Beth Jacob Congregation: Friday and Saturday night services, all other programming, canceled
- Diocese of San Diego: All daily and Sunday Masses canceled
Conferences at San Diego Convention Center
- All conferences (through end of March)
Events
- EarthFair (to be rescheduled)
- ShamROCK (canceled)
- St. Patrick’s Day parade (canceled)
- Farmer’s markets in San Diego County (many are canceled)
- Union-Tribune CaregiverSD Community Expo (March 21, postponed until September)
- San Diego Women’s Week (March 16-20, canceled)
- WonderCon (sister event of Comic-Con in Anaheim, canceled)
- Spring Bridal Bazaar at Del Mar Fairgrounds (March 15, postponed until May 24)
- San Diego County Credit Union used car sale at Del Mar Fairgrounds (moved to Penske dealerships
- Crossroads of the West Gun Show (postponed)
- Picnic in the Park event in National City (postponed)
- San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony (canceled)
- “Giving Arch” Celebration on Grand Avenue at Centre City Parkway, Escondido (canceled)
- One Year Anniversary of the Sycuan Casino and Resort (canceled)
- San Diego EarthWorks — Earth Fair 2020 (April 19, postponed until Sept. 13)
- Spring Food Truck festival in Balboa Park (canceled)
- Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories at Pechanga Arena San Diego (canceled)
- Culinary Historians of San Diego food lecture (March 21, canceled)
- Art on 30th opening reception for “Naturals & Neutrals” show (March 21, canceled)
- Hillcrest Classic Car Show, (March 21, canceled)
- Taste of Hillcrest (April 11, postponed until May 23)
- Prince and Princess Party at Otay Ranch Ranch Town Center, (April 21, postponed)
Government and courts
- San Diego Superior Court (suspending civil trials for next 30 days)
- San Diego Association of Governments offices (through April 3)
- City of San Diego non-critical operations, all meetings of boards, commissions, including Planning Commission and the Historical Resources Board, (through March 31)
- Naturalization ceremony at Golden Hall (March 25)
Restaurants, bars and nightclubs (temporary closures)
- Campfire, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at thisiscampfire.com)
- Crown Brunch Room, Babcock & Story, ENO, Serea and all shops at Hotel Del Coronado (Sheerwater remains open)
- Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, Gaslamp Quarter
- FaVa Tacos, San Diego (permanently closed)
- Jeune et Jolie, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at jeune-jolie.com)
- Mr. A’s, Bankers Hill
- Mille Fleurs, Rancho Santa Fe
- Monzu Fresh Pasta, East Village
- Oxford Social Club, Pendry Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter
- Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants: Herb & Wood, Herb & Eatery, Animae, NIMA Cafe, Herb & Sea, Green Acre Campus Pointe, Green Acre Nautilus, Farmer & The Seahorse, Wood Yu and Herb & Ranch
- Souplantation (all 97 locations)
Retail stores
- Apple stores (all locations)
- Anthropologie (all locations)
- Free People (all locations)
- Urban Outfitters (all locations)
Schools (closures)
- Alpine Union School District (through April 13)
- Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)
- Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)
- Catholic Diocese of San Diego schools
- Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)
- City Tree Christian School
- Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)
- Dehesa School District (through April 17)
- Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)
- Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)
- Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)
- Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)
- Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)
- Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)
- Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)
- Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)
- Poway Unified School District (April 6)
- San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)
- San Dieguito Union School District
- San Marcos Unified School District
- San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)
- Solana Beach School District
- South Bay Union School District (through April 3)
- Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)
- Vallecitos School District (through April 14)
Sports
- NCAA
- SDSU
- Mountain West Conference
- NBA: Games suspended indefinitely
- MLB: Opening day delayed at least two weeks
- MLS: Games suspended for 30 days (as of March 12)
Theme parks
- Legoland California (through March 31)
- San Diego Zoo (through March 31)
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through March 31)
- SeaWorld San Diego (through March 31)
Regional:
- Disneyland Park (through March 31)
- Disney California Adventure Park (through March 31)
- Knott’s Berry Farm (through March 31)
- Universal Studios Hollywood (through March 27)