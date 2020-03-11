The Beach Boys’ Mike Love selling Rancho Santa Fe home for $8.65M

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love is no longer feeling the good vibrations of his Rancho Santa Fe home, putting it up for sale for $8.65 million.

Love, the lyricist for “California Girls” and “Fun Fun Fun,” has owned the home at 17261 Circa Oriente with his wife Jacqueline since 2009.

The massive 3.4-acre property features a 17,515-square-foot mansion with 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, tennis court, pool with a center island, hot tub, detached guesthouse and outdoor barbecue area.

The listing from Willis Allen Real Estate calls the home, built in 1992, a one-of-a-kind custom estate “with breathtaking 270-degree panoramic ocean, mountain, and golf course views.”

Love purchased the home in 2009 for $4.65 million, according to property records. He put it up for sale for $8.75 million in August 2018 but the listing was removed after more than a year of not selling. He recently listed again, down $100,000 from what he was asking nearly two years ago.

Other features of the home include solar panels on the roof, multiple fireplaces, decorative entry gates, a grand foyer with dual staircases, an office, large dining room and a family room with large saltwater aquariums.

It is located in the gated community of Fairbanks Ranch, requiring a $655 monthly homeowner association fee.

Love is one of the founding members of The Beach Boys but has often publicly feuded with other members, including main songwriter Brian Wilson.

Wilson recently asked fans on Twitter to boycott a performance of the Love-led touring version of The Beach Boys at a pro-hunting event in Nevada. The show, hosted by the Safari Club, had been criticized by animal rights groups.

Love owns properties in multiple locations throughout California, including Anaheim, Pebble Beach and others. He also recently put a home he owns in Santa Barbara up for sale for $14.95 million.

San Diego was recently selected as one of the top four luxury markets in the nation in a report from by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. The report said San Diego County reached the high level, in part, because 863 homes sold between $2 million and $3 million in 2019, up nearly 90 percent from 2015.

The firm said a key indicator of a top luxury market is a a prestige brand presence and a housing stock that prioritizes privacy, views and exclusivity.

Listing agent on Love’s home is Linda Sansone.