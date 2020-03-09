Slightly Stoopid set for Summer Traditions 2020 tour with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

Slightly Stoopid has announced its Summer Traditions 2020 summer tour, which will see the top San Diego jam-band joined by Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos.

The coast-to-coast trek will include a June 20 hometown show at The Park at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. That performance will be book-ended by the tour’s opening date (June 11 at Oregon’s Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene) and closing dates (a pair of Aug. 15 and 16 performances outside of Denver at Red Rocks Amphitheatre).

All tour dates and ticket information appear below.

This will mark the 16th consecutive year the Ocean Beach-bred Slightly Stoopid has done a summer tour of outdoor venues. But this will be the first time the band has headlined two consecutive shows at the 9,525-capacity Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where it has previously headlined single performances a dozen times over the past decade and a half.

The Aug. 15 Red Rocks show will feature a plugged-in electric set by Slightly Stoopid, along with performances by Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos. The Sept. 16 show will feature an unplugged acoustic set by Slightly Stoopid, along with performances by Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth and The Hip Abduction.

Slightly Stoopid holds the record by any musical act, national or international, for the most headlining performances at Chula Vista’s nearly 20,000-capacity North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Ticket for the band’s 2020 tour will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at slightlystoopid.com. A pre-sale for fan club members begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time and concludes at 10 p.m. the same day.

Early-bird ticket prices for The Park at Petco Park show are $25 each, while supplies last. The regular prices are $45 per ticket, plus service charges. That price will jump to $55 per ticket for day-of-show purchases.

Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2020 Tour

June 11: Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 12: Boise, ID Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

June 13: Lake Tahoe, CA Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

June 14: Avila Beach, CA Avila Beach Golf Resort

June 18: Albuquerque, NM Villa Hispana

June 20: San Diego, CA The Park at Petco Park

June 25: Fresno, CA Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

June 26: Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27: Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

June 28: Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

July 10: Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

July 11: New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

July 12: Houston, TX The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

July 17: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

July 18: Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Center

July 23: New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25: Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 26: Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

July 31: St. Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 1: Key West, FL Key West Amphitheater

Aug. 2 Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park

Aug 6: Spokane, WA Spokane Pavilion

Aug. 8: Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug 9: Redmond, WA King County’s Marymoor Park

Aug. 14: Sandy, UT Sandy Promenade at the Cairns

Aug. 15 & 16: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre